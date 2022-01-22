Plan B measures are being dropped across England from next week.
Guidance asking people to work from home has been lifted, and from Thursday next week mandatory Covid passes will end.
Also from next Thursday, people will no longer need to wear face masks.
Face coverings have been scrapped in classrooms, with school communal areas to follow.
The legal requirement for people with coronavirus to self-isolate will also be allowed to end when the regulations expire on March 24.
Time to celebrate?
So is it time to be happy and celebrate lowering Covid restrictions and return9ng to a new normal?
Well Lord Hannan of Kingsclere who serves on the UK Board of Trade and is a Vice-Chairman of the Conservative Party responsible for its international relations, took to Twitter with a heavy dose of jingoism.
As you can see he is pretty damn impressed with the UK and how we ‘won’ Covid.
He even wrote: “We should be celebrating as if this were VE Day. Why is everyone so bloody glum?”
Well a number of people were not sure about his claims and one person replied with the ‘reality.’
As you can see it isn’t quite what Hannan claimed.
Dom Joly picked up the tweet and wrote: “No beginning to Hannan’s talent…”
