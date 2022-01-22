Plan B measures are being dropped across England from next week.

Guidance asking people to work from home has been lifted, and from Thursday next week mandatory Covid passes will end.

Also from next Thursday, people will no longer need to wear face masks.

Face coverings have been scrapped in classrooms, with school communal areas to follow.

The legal requirement for people with coronavirus to self-isolate will also be allowed to end when the regulations expire on March 24.

Plan B measures are being removed following the success of the booster programme.



People are no longer advised to work from home and from 27 January:



▶️ face coverings will no longer be mandatory indoors

▶️ NHS COVID Passes will be voluntary for large events



Time to celebrate?

So is it time to be happy and celebrate lowering Covid restrictions and return9ng to a new normal?

Well Lord Hannan of Kingsclere who serves on the UK Board of Trade and is a Vice-Chairman of the Conservative Party responsible for its international relations, took to Twitter with a heavy dose of jingoism.

As you can see he is pretty damn impressed with the UK and how we ‘won’ Covid.

He even wrote: “We should be celebrating as if this were VE Day. Why is everyone so bloody glum?”

🇬🇧First Covid vaccine

🇬🇧Fastest rollout in Europe

🇬🇧Fastest booster programme

🇬🇧95 per cent of us with antibodies

🇬🇧First out of lockdown

🇬🇧Final restrictions being scrapped

We should be celebrating as if this were VE Day.

Well a number of people were not sure about his claims and one person replied with the ‘reality.’

As you can see it isn’t quite what Hannan claimed.

Dom Joly picked up the tweet and wrote: “No beginning to Hannan’s talent…”

No beginning to Hannan’s talent… pic.twitter.com/xVE8QQ4ddY — Dom Joly (@domjoly) January 21, 2022

Reactions

it's a good time to remember a few other Hannanisms pic.twitter.com/om87G3DwKk — Ross (@Ross__Mack) January 21, 2022

How have I never seen this? Dan Hannan goes on imagined walk in Hampshire. Tweets stock pics of Wales. Is he mad? https://t.co/3vgg1DS2ii pic.twitter.com/vDV5G1t4QV — Tom Peck (@tompeck) July 17, 2017

Dunno mate. Might have something to do with the 150,000 dead, the knowledge that a lying Prime Minister lied to us all through the pandemic and the staggering rise in the cost of living… but you enjoy your VE Day celebrations. On your own. pic.twitter.com/sCIfhIMFXV — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 21, 2022

175,256 people have died Daniel. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 21, 2022

This Dan Hannan? Say it ain’t so! pic.twitter.com/gSAwYn5ZLH — Andy McCulloch (@funkadeefunk) January 22, 2022

