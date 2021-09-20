Anti-vaxxers have called for a storming of parliament similar to the January 6th Capitol attack in the United States during a protest this weekend.

Thousands of people took to the streets in London to campaign for Boris Johnson and Chris Whitty to be arrested and for the government to scrap its plans to give the Covid-10 jab to children.

Protesters were seen marching past Camden Town station and heading through Leicester Square before arriving at Downing Street on Saturday.

They held signs reading ‘stay away from our kids’, ‘I’m not an experiment’ and a young boy held a card with the words, ‘Leave us alone, I’m a child, I can’t consent’.

According to BylineTV footage people were also calling for the Capitol insurrection to happen in the UK.

The attack, orchestrated on January 6th, occurred after former president Donald Trump spread fake information on social media concerning the recent election.

The anti-vaxx movement has also been widely spread across platforms such as Facebook, allowing people to share conspiracy theories and mobilise protests on the back of it.

At yesterday’s anti-vax rally in London, people told us they wanted to see the Capitol insurrection happen in the UK.



Despite Facebook’s claim to have clamped down on disinformation, almost everyone said they still use it to organise. Some even have as many as 40,000 followers. pic.twitter.com/MudCQCb9w7 — Byline TV (@BylineTV) September 19, 2021

