People are baffled after finding out a bunch of accessories claiming to protect against 5G mobile networks are… radioactive.
It comes as the Dutch authority for nuclear safety and radiation protection (ANVS) warned ten products including sleeping masks, bracelets and necklaces release harmful ionising radiation.
Urging people not to use them, the ANVS said: “Don’t wear it any more, put it away safely and wait for the return instructions.
“The sellers in the Netherlands known to the ANVS have been told that the sale is prohibited and must be stopped immediately, and that they must inform their customers about this.”
5G networks have been at the centre of several conspiracy theories, including that it spreads Covid – despite the World Health Organisation making it clear there is no evidence to suggest health risks arising from them.
Last year, BBC News revealed a USB key claiming to block “magneto-electric fog” supposedly caused by 5G and costing £339 was, in fact, a £5 USB device with a sticker on it.
