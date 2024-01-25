A workout being dubbed the “easiest in the World” is being rolled out by disruptive gym brand Gymbox.

In a bid to promote wellness-based classes, the London-based gym has launched a workout that promises to burn 600 calories… by doing absolutely nothing.

As the name suggests, the ‘World’s Easiest Workout’ focuses heavily on relaxation – but that doesn’t mean you won’t break a sweat.

The innovative class takes place with gymgoers enveloped in a Higher Dose sauna blanket, reaching temperatures of up to 70°C while participating in a range of breathwork, body scanning and meditation-based exercises.

Following a warm-up of light physical movement to get the blood pumping, the class kicks off with breathwork interval training as you enter your sauna blanket, to heat the body both inside and out.

As the heat rises, you are next taken through body scanning, a technique that will see you become aware of your mind-muscle connection as you focus on every sensation. This stage will also allow you to squeeze and release tension, one body part at a time – perfect for letting go of any negative energy built up over the festive period.

To finish, you’ll need to beat the heat as your blanket reaches its maximum temperature. This stage is all about mentally overcoming the intense heat and releasing everything in the class – turns out there is power in doing nothing.

Sauna blankets offer many benefits, such as improved cardiac health, better circulation, lower blood pressure and reduced stress.

And with the average user’s heart rate rising to 120 to 150 bpm, it’s technically a workout too. If that wasn’t enough to get you wrapped up, it turns out a 30-minute session in an infrared sauna blanket can burn as many as 400-600 calories; about the same as a 60-minute spin class.

Whilst it may be minimum energy, the World’s Easiest Workout has maximum impact.

This class is perfect for fitness fanatics who want to incorporate a restorative session/heat therapy into their routine as well as gym newbies who want to ease their way into classes/new gym membership.

