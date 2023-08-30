A woman came up with a unique solution after her workplace voiced their displeasure at her pink hair.

Emily Benschoter, 29, managed to land a job in a front of house role in the hospitality industry, but did so without a face-to-face or video interview.

This meant her new boss had absolutely no idea what she looked like.

Before her first shift, she did decide to let her boss know what she looked like, just in case there were any issues.

It was a good job she did, because her boss wasn’t a fan of her pink hair.

So, Emily came up with a unique solution for her to keep her job and also cover up her colourful hair – wearing a wacky wig to work.

Ever since, she’s been showing off her flamboyant wigs on TikTok. One video with more than 600,000 views says: “When you have pink hair but corporate does not approve so you wear terrible wigs.”

Speaking to Newsweek, Benschoter explained: “It’s dehumanizing that I can’t be accepted at face value because my hair is a non-traditional color. It’s so superficial that my hair color is an obstacle.

“I prefer my pink hair, it’s me to my core. So now I purposely pick wacky wigs which is quite funny.”

She added: “The worse the wig, the better. It is a way to open up the conversation with the customers who think it is insane that I have to cover my pink hair.”

Perhaps what most people are confused about is that Benschoter’s workplace allows her wigs but not her pink hair.

One person wrote: “They think this is better?”

“Malicious compliance,” commented another.

“Please tell me that the SECOND you clock out, you’re carrying your wig in your hand to make it SO CLEAR,” said another.

