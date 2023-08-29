If you’re a bit nervous about the rise of generative AI in an Arnold-Schwarzengger battles Skynet in Terminator kinda way, you’re absolutely not alone.

“AI anxiety” is on the rise. It’s a term coined by marketing agency Day One, and is described as “unease about the overarching ramifications of AI on human creativity and ingenuity”, along with “the sense of foreboding as to whether or not what you’re seeing is being created by man or machine.”

Confusion aside, more telling is the fact that 49 per cent of workers fear they will lose their jobs to AI, according to a recent study from Microsoft.

They’re not wrong to be concerned: another report from McKinsey says that AI is expected to create 20 to 50 million new jobs globally by 2030.

While workers may be uncertain about the future of their jobs, they are embracing generative AI tools regardless. Another recent McKinsey study has found that generative AI is now being used by 79 per cent of all workers, and 22 per cent use it regularly to complete their everyday work tasks.

Microsoft’s report found that while 70 per cent of workers are also happy to delegate as much work as possible to an AI tool to lessen their workloads, recent research from CybSafe identified that 52 per cent of UK office say they’ve entered work data into a generative AI tool––with 38 per cent saying it is the sort of information they wouldn’t casually reveal to a friend in a pub.

Thirty two percent of users of generative AI in the UK report that they’d probably continue using AI tools, even if their company banned them. But there are security risks: Samsung has forbidden the employee use of popular generative AI tools after it discovered staff had uploaded sensitive code.

In the face of growing adoption of generative AI, more than half of UK respondents to CybSafe’s survey say their companies have not taken steps to educate them about emerging cybersecurity threats. Microsoft’s chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has a good argument for why companies need to be proactive.

“This new generation of AI will remove the drudgery of work and unleash creativity. There’s an enormous opportunity for AI-powered tools to help alleviate digital debt, build AI aptitude, and empower employees,” he says.

Make a move

The best of both worlds is what employees want: a secure pay cheque and a helping hand for those tedious tasks that AI can be so good at.

If you are one of the 68 per cent of workers who haven’t told their bosses they are using these tools for work, but can see clear productivity benefits, it may be time to make a move to an employer where your AI-forward savvy is seen as a bonus.

