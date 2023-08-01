If you’re on Instagram, it means that you have joined one of the most vital social media platforms. Businesses, influencers, and consumers use the platform everyday to engage and interact. But being so swamped sometimes means that campaigns can be underwhelmingly engaged with. Therefore, you need to get more likes on your Instagram posts.

To get started, you could buy Instagram likes cheap. But you should always support this with other measures and strategies.

Why Get More Likes on Instagram?

You might want to get your Instagram stories and posts to have more likes for numerous reasons. For one, it will help expose your content to a target audience. Those who are influencers can also add value to sponsored posts.

The thing is that brands are more likely to pay more if an account gets 40 likes per Instagram post compared to 20 likes per post.

Another factor is that you might want to earn more revenue from your Instagram content. The more likes you can get on Instagram, the more likes on the content you can achieve, and the more action on your brand you’re going to get. It is also more likely that you can gain more Instagram followers.

How to Get More Likes on Instagram

For seeking to learn how to get more likes on Instagram, there are numerous options. Instagram users are a mixed demographic with many different tastes, behaviors, and preferences.

So here are some of the ways that your Instagram posts and Instagram account can get more likes.

1. Create High-Quality Photos

Always strive for high quality on every Instagram post. Pay for and use photo editing apps to improve the quality of the images on your Instagram feed. In addition to using tools to get more Instagram likes, you might need to buy better equipment.

While ensuring you post high-quality content, you also need to post consistently. Therefore, you need to find a way to balance the two. If production is taking too long, you might want to post content using other photo editing apps that are quicker to create content with.

You may consider using multiple images in a gallery. This can give more diverse content for your audience to engage with.

Relevant hashtags are vital for anyone who is looking to get more Instagram likes on posts on their Instagram accounts. So it is best t have two or three hashtags in each post. However, it is important not to use too many, as this can sometimes reduce engagement.

IG has a handy tool that can provide hashtag suggestions based on what you’re writing. These also tell you how many other Instagram users have used the hashtags.

Don’t always use trending hashtags because they are getting attention. If they have no relevance to you, then there could be some problems. For instance, audiences might mark your content as spam, which can harm your social media reputation and ruin future campaign success. Or you may attract audience that is not relevant to your goals.

3. Post Videos

Video content is one of the top forms of media consumed online, and Instagram posts that contain video can have some of the highest engagement rates ever. Instagram video content should be about 15 to 30 seconds long most of the time, as this is normally the attention span of most users.

To improve video engagement and get more Instagram likes you can add content captions to your video. About 85% of users watch video posts without sound.

Adding compelling captions allows them to get more from the content. Paradoxically, but having lots of likes on your videos will also improve the performance of your photos on Instagram.

4. Think of your Target Audience

The most important part of any Instagram strategy is to ensure you considered your target audience. What does your target audience want to see on their feeds? And if you want to attract new followers, what hashtags, videos, images, locations, topics, and style of content are these people attracted to?

You might want to get all technical about how great your new product is, but your audience might prefer to see it work against a competitor’s.

There are analytical tools you can utilize. On an Instagram business account, you can access Instagram insights and test different types of content.

If you get more followers to engage with a specific content strategy, that might be the best option for the future. Instagram engagement is not just about likes. You need to measure lots of other results. For instance, see you’re getting more followers, comments, and shares.

Another option might be to use Sprout’s Instagram report. This informational tool allows you to see how trending hashtags are performing and allows you to find more niche hashtags for more engagement in the long term.

5. Run a Competition

Everyone likes free stuff, especially when they can use their profile to enter a competition. Therefore, you can include giveaways or competitions as part of your social media strategy.

Add the competition to multiple elements of your content publishing schedule, including it in at least one Instagram story, using brand hashtags, and in carousel posts.

Try to keep the costs of competitions low; even for free, they can be successful. Contests are known to improve brand presence on the platform. You can enhance the results by encouraging user-generated content or getting followers to market the competition to other users.

6. Post on Instagram at the Right Time

For every brand it is different, but posting content when your potential followers are going to be online is one of the fundamental parts of Instagram marketing. Social media users all have different preferences for when they are online.

And just because other brands get more engagement at a certain point, doesn’t necessarily have to be at the same time. Other social media platforms might also have different timings.

So your Facebook content might get higher engagement in the mornings, while Instagram posts are more popular in the afternoon. You might need to experiment for a few weeks to find the right balance.

7. Link your Other Social Media Accounts

Treating your Facebook and IG as if they are different is going to cause problems. Instead, you should have all your social media marketing in one strategy where each social media profile compliments the other.

You might want to refer some people from Facebook, Twitter, Threads, YouTube, and other platforms to your Instagram stories and content. You might even want to run a competition on LinkedIn, but advertise it on other platforms.

8. Write Engaging Captions

When publishing content, spend time creating captions to engage your audience. Try adding written statements that could be informative, funny, and show lots of personality. Personality is one of the big aspects that will give you with the most attention.

This can be harder on the Instagram app, especially if you have a small phone, but adding the right caption can capture the imagination of your followers and help you build engagement.

Even if you have some creative video content, captions are vital to get a few likes going. Spend at least 5-10 minutes writing great captions for each post. If you’re stuck, look at other people’s posts. Analyze how they’ve written their captions and understand how that has sparked a conversation.

9. Helping Hand

You can’t always do it on your own. Use your friends and family network to help you get started on Instagram. If they are not part of your own follower count, then you need to get them following you now. These people are the basis of your loyal brand followers and should be the first to give you likes on Instagram.

When other users see regular fans liking your content, they will be attracted to the content too and engage with you. It is because the audience doesn’t want to miss out, or otherwise known as FOMO (fear of missing out). So use this particularity to your advantage.

10. Give a Behind-the-Scenes Feel

A good influencer will become personally entwined with their audience. The audience will understand your brand from all aspects. So to get started, create some content that displays what happens behind the scenes.

Take a look at Viva la Dirt League, an extremely successfull youtubers, who are also very popular on Insta with more than 500 000 followers on their account. While most of their content is funny sketches, they also create lots of content showing how they make the videos. Their fans have a greate opportunity to see how they craft their amazing content, which makes this League more down-to-earth.

You might also want to see how many Instagram-savvy diners also create that feel in their videos. Users explore pages when they feel connected to the brand, so using this strategy from highly successful Instagram influencers can help you emulate their success.

11. The Location Tag

The location tag might be more relatable for local businesses; however, it can also be a good option for brands in tourist areas. Utilizing the location element of Instagram lets those users in the area know you are there, expanding your Instagram presence to more relevant people.

You can then combine this with popular hashtags to get more content in front of the right audiences, and not waste views with people who are never going to be interested in your content and in your products.

12. Paid Ads

Not every strategy has to be free. You can use Paid Ads to improve your reach on the platform. If you have the right strategy from the start, the additional costs incurred as a result of the ads will be worth it. For instance, use the right copy, images, target audience, and even timing.

And then costs will depend on your niche. There is a significant increase in the number of companies advertising in the health and wellness space at the moment, so the costs there might be expensive.

However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth it, you just need to find the gap where others aren’t posting to reduce costs.

13. Study the Instagram Algorithm and Instagram Filters

To be found on IG and to get more Instagram likes, you need to know and understand the algorithm that controls the feed of the other accounts. When you know how the tools work, you can then work around them by ensuring your Instagram profile meet all the requirements.

It will take time to understand the algorithm. You might need to do some A/B testing with Instagram posts and other content to learn about it all. Or read some useful material from social media experts trying to crack the algorithm’s secret.

14. Collaborate

Don’t forget that other influencers can be a powerful tool too. So it’s a good idea to collaborate with others to improve the reach of your content through their followers. Eventually, this will get them to interact and follow you.

Participating in numerous collaborations can be a speedy option to attract more followers and generate more likes. However, ensure your partner aligns with your ethical position.

Check their ethical standpoint, their audience, and other key metrics to ensure you’re talking to the right people. Some collab deals might cost you if you’re not popular enough. But many influencers are willing to help fellow brands like you.

15. Tell a Story

To ensure people engage with your brand, tell a story. Stories are very emotional, and it gets people to engage quicker and more frequently than you can imagine.

On IG, there are Instagram stories, but there are also the options to tell stories in multiple posts, videos, reels, and other elements.

You can link several posts into one story by using a niche hashtag that is branded to you. For example, Reach Out Reptiles, breeders from the US, uses a unique hashtag for each animal they breed so that people can see their development and story with just the hashtag.

Final Word: How to Get More Likes on Instagram

For those looking to get more likes on Instagram, there are so many options that can easily be implemented. Above are 15 Instagram strategies that can help any brand get more engagement, likes, and followers on their account.

Using these numerous tactics does require time and dedication, but they will yield results when you post on Instagram with a consistent voice. And you can see the results in analytical tools.

But remember, the long-term success of any social media account or strategy is that you add personality to your content, and ensure audiences want to engage with you.