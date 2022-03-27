It’s understood that around 600 000 UK residents will be invited to get their fourth vaccine to fight COVID-19 within the next week. The so-called ‘Spring Booster’ will be deployed at a time where new infections are pushing previously-recorded highs.

Spring Booster campaign kicked into higher gear

The jabs have played an incredible role in preventing further deaths and serious illness since the start of last year. However, vaccine-induced antibodies tend to wane after a certain period of time, meaning that booster shots are still required.

However, not everyone will be asked to take their fourth vaccine. The Spring Booster is being reserved for a specific cohort of Brits whose medical conditions mean they are still vulnerable to COVID-19.

Vaccination very much remains the best defence against this virus, and with restrictions highly unlikely to return, our best shot is to top-up the immunity levels of those who need it most.

Who will be invited for the fourth vaccine this week?

So, with the government looking to get more than half-a-million people re-immunised over the next seven days, the NHS has provided us with a checklist of who exactly can expect a call-up as we enter into April:

People aged 75 or over will be asked to come forward for another booster dose.

Those aged 12 and over – but who are immuno-compromised or ‘clinically extremely vulnerable’ – will also be invited.

People living in care homes are also amongst the first in line for the fourth vaccine.

If you had your last jab MORE than 91 days ago and meet the above criteria, you are eligible.

However, those who can wait six months are advised to do so – as this will give the ‘longest-lasting protection’.

Had COVID-19 recently? You can only get your fourth vaccine if it has been MORE THAN FOUR WEEKS since infection.