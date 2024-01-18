Party food ideas

For party catering, you first need to decide what sort of food options you want to have available for your guests. If it’s more of a dinner party, then finger food may not be the right way to go at any point in the evening. Or, perhaps you have finger food available early in the evening, before wowing your guests with a full sit-down meal later on. What is for sure is that you can have real fun putting together a menu for your next party. If you don’t want your party instantly split between the non-smokers and the outside-smokers, some guests are offering nicotine pouches to guests. This means they can enjoy their nicotine hit whilst remaining as part of the action.

These days, it’s quite popular to have charcuterie boards in abundance. And, with social media full of ornately organised charcuterie boards, it’s genuinely an artistic option for your party aesthetic. Think swirls of salami and small bowls filled with nuts, all lying amidst a catalogue of cheeses from around the world. It does sound pretty delicious. And, since the food itself doesn’t have to be prepared in any way before plating it, you can spend the time saved by putting together a beautifully laid-out charcuterie board instead.

Fun additions to the normal party bits

If you fancy making your party different from the norm, there are some fun ways you can achieve that. For your guests, you can have some nicotine pouches on offer for those who enjoy them, or you can have a chocolate fountain plus all the dipping foods. It might seem a bit old school, but a chocolate fountain is always a success let’s be honest.

Adding some entertainment like poker or blackjack, or just some traditional card games at the dining table is another idea. It means that those who aren’t the get-up-and-dance type have an alternative avenue to start socialising with other guests. And, it can be an absolute laugh at the same time. Of course, you should still have somewhere for people to stand and chat, and dance if they want to. It is a party after all.

A little goodie bag to take away from the party could be quite a fun twist to consider. A lot of us never truly grow up, so a little bag containing a few food goodies, maybe a miniature alcohol bottle, and a small gift would be a sweet finish piece. This may take us back in time to when we attended parties as children and got to take party bags away with us, but who’s judging?

Drink options for anyone and everyone

Providing an excellent variety of drinks is perfect for impressing your friends and family. Why not opt for a few fancy cocktails lined up at your party bar? You can easily spruce up some standard drinks with some unique garnishes. Gone are the days of just Red Bull mixed with anything. Today’s world is a little more sophisticated, or at least sometimes. At the moment favoured cocktails include an Aperol Spritz, any and every available type of Negroni, Martini’s (which contrary to popular belief do not need to be ‘shaken not stirred’), or even just a simple Old Fashioned.

On top of a couple of cocktail options, a standard selection of drinks is probably the way to go. Select a keg or two of local beer that you think will be a success. And then find some non-alcoholic beer and mocktail options for those who aren’t drinking, or are the designated drivers for the evening.

Finally, make sure there’s a constant supply of water around your place so that your guests remain hydrated throughout. Again, for the designated drivers or non-drinkers, some soft drinks will be well-received. It’s easy to pop some fizzy elderflower cordial or Appletizer into some champagne flutes for those who want to look and feel like they’re having an alcoholic drink.

Is it worth the effort?

Truly, it all depends on what you want for your party. Make it your own, put your unique spin on standard party pieces, and above all else make sure you have fun too. Hosting is not easy and can be stressful, but it really doesn’t have to be. If in doubt, just keep it simple and forget about trying to do anything too fancy or over the top. Your gathering of guests will have a wonderful time regardless. And, don’t ever be afraid to ask attendees to bring a bottle of something to add to the bar. You could even consider a potluck party, where each guest contributes some food, drink or a mystery item to the table.

But, if party organisation and hosting is your thing, you really do have a world of possible options to explore. Simply use them to make sure your party is everything you want it to be.