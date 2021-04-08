Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 8 April 2021

Becoming mostly cloudy across the region by early morning, though probably remaining dry. Sunny spells developing into the afternoon, perhaps with the odd shower in the west. Feeling much milder. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

