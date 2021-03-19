Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Friday 19 March 2021
Early cloud and rain will soon clear on Friday morning leaving a dry day with long sunny intervals. Feeling cold across Kent and East Sussex in the easterly breeze. Maximum temperature 12 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Medium.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.