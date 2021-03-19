Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 19 March 2021

Early cloud and rain will soon clear on Friday morning leaving a dry day with long sunny intervals. Feeling cold across Kent and East Sussex in the easterly breeze. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

