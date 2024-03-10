Labour are facing renewed calls to introduce a wealth tax should they get into government this year – despite previously ruling out such a measure. However, TV presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall has implored the party to show some bravery.

Hugh Feanrley-Whittingstall asks Labour to ‘tax him and other wealthy people more’

His appearance on Laura Kuenssberg’s political panel show this morning also took Jeremy Hunt and the Tories to task, questioning their commitments to improving life in the UK. However, it would be Labour who bore most of his ire.

Fearnley-Whittingstall shared his frustrations regarding Keir Starmer and his taste for ‘ruling things out’, saying that his cautious approach has made it less likely that he’ll vote for the current opposition at the next General Election.

How much money could a wealth tax in the UK raise?

He instead challenged Sir Keir to narrow the gap between the rich and poor, and stated that £100 billion could be raised via a wealth tax – the figure pulled from the Green Party’s manifesto.

When millionaires ask us to tax them more, we should probably take note…

“Labour have become good at ruling things out. Things that would make me more likely to vote for them, and that includes one thing I’d like to raise now. A lot of wealthy people are in favour of paying more tax.”

“A wealth tax could raise up to £100 billion that could be spent on new projects. I don’t want the tax burden increased on anyone having a hard time. We need to narrow the difference between the extremely wealthy and those experiencing poverty”

“Only a wealth tax can do that. Many wealth creators are on record saying they want to pay more tax. So much more can be done to narrow the gap between the wealthy and the poor.” | Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall