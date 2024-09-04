However, the sector still faces the quandary of how to deal with the rising use of a casino not on Gamstop (these are sites outside of the UK’s regulatory framework that allow users who have self-excluded from UK sites to access them, which can be an issue for problem gamblers).

A Comprehensive Study

The first annual report of the Gambling Survey for Great Britain, produced in collaboration with the National Centre for Social Research and the University of Glasgow, offers significant insights into the gambling habits of British citizens.

This survey, which gathered responses from 9,804 participants, is set to expand to approximately 20,000 respondents by the next year, making it one of the largest studies of its kind globally.

Key Findings from the Survey

The survey provides a detailed look at various aspects of gambling, including participation rates, types of gambling activities, reasons for gambling, and the consequences of gambling. Below are some of the key findings:

Participation Rates : 48% of adults aged 18 and over engaged in some form of gambling within the past four weeks. When excluding those who only participated in lottery draws, the participation rate drops to 27%.

Gender Differences : Male participants (52%) were more likely than female participants (44%) to have gambled in the past four weeks.

Gambling Experiences : When rating their last gambling experience, 41% of adults who gambled in the past 12 months gave it a positive score, 21% rated it negatively, and 37% provided a neutral score.

Reasons for Gambling : The most common reasons for gambling included the chance of winning big money (86%), gambling being fun (70%), making money (58%), and the excitement associated with it (55%).

Consequences of Gambling : Males and younger adults (aged 18 to 34) showed higher Problem Gambling Severity Index (PGSI) scores than other demographics. Participants who bet on non-sports events in person had a PGSI score of 8 or more, over nine times higher than the general gambling population. Those who gambled on online slots had a PGSI score of 8 or more, over six times higher than the average gambler.

The Shift to Quarterly Reporting

As part of its efforts to improve gambling regulation, the UKGC has also implemented changes to the frequency and format of regulatory reporting. Effective from 1 July 2024, the Commission requires gambling licensees to submit regulatory returns every quarter.

This marks a significant shift from the previous annual or less frequent reporting schedules that some licensees followed.

Harmonised Reporting Periods

Along with the shift to quarterly reporting, the UKGC has introduced harmonised reporting periods. This means that all licensees will submit data for the same periods, allowing the Commission to analyse market changes more promptly and manage its income more effectively. This data will be published more frequently, making it available for use by researchers and other stakeholders who rely on official gambling statistics.

Addressing Industry Concerns

The UKGC consulted with the industry before implementing these changes, and some licensees expressed concerns about the increased reporting frequency.

In response, the Commission has reduced the number of questions in the regulatory returns across all return types. Further updates and guidance will be provided to ensure clarity and ease of compliance for all licensees.

Regulatory Returns Guidance

To assist licensees with the transition to the new reporting requirements, the UKGC has removed outdated references and added definitions for fields that were previously automatically calculated within its eServices platform.

The Commission acknowledges that some aspects of the guidance may still need refinement and has committed to providing updated guidance by the end of August.

Enhancing the Evidence Base

The UKGC’s commitment to gathering the best possible evidence on gambling behaviour is further demonstrated by the new survey’s design.

The survey’s methodology, which includes a push-to-web mixed-mode design and random probability sampling, ensures a high standard of data collection.

The large sample size and comprehensive coverage across Great Britain will provide researchers and policymakers with detailed, timely data on key gambling indicators.

Ensuring Accurate Interpretation of Data

To ensure the new statistics are used correctly, the UKGC has published guidance on how the data should be interpreted.

The Commission has cautioned against direct comparisons with previous surveys due to differences in methodology, including the larger sample size.

The UKGC is committed to tackling any misuse of official statistics and will take steps to ensure that the data is used appropriately.

Conclusion

The UK Gambling Commission’s new gambling survey and changes to regulatory reporting represent significant steps in improving the effectiveness of gambling regulation in Britain. By focusing on evidence-led approaches and enhancing the quality of data collected, the UKGC aims to better understand and address the challenges associated with gambling in the country.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the UK Gambling Commission’s new gambling survey?

The new gambling survey aims to establish a comprehensive baseline for understanding gambling behaviour across Britain, helping to inform better regulation.

How often will gambling licensees need to submit regulatory returns?

Starting from 1 July 2024, gambling licensees are required to submit regulatory returns quarterly.

What are harmonised reporting periods?

Harmonised reporting periods mean that all gambling licensees will submit data for the same periods, allowing for more timely analysis and effective income management by the UKGC.

What changes have been made to the regulatory returns?

The UKGC has reduced the number of questions in the regulatory returns and removed outdated references. Further guidance will be provided to ensure clarity for licensees.

How does the new survey differ from previous surveys?

The new survey uses a larger sample size and a more rigorous methodology, making it one of the most comprehensive studies on gambling behaviour in Britain. It is not directly comparable to previous surveys due to these changes.

Why is the UKGC focusing on quarterly data submissions?

Quarterly data submissions allow the UKGC to analyse market changes more promptly and ensure that regulations are based on the most current and accurate data available.