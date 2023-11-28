A copycat Wetherspoons has opened up in Turkey that promises to deliver everything on offer in its British counterpart – except for the one drawback.

Holidaymakers in the popular seaside destination of Marmaris have been flocking to the boozer to chow down on their full English breakfasts, cheap drinks and sticky floors.

The not-so-subtly named bar, Weatherspoon Fun Pub, is located along the luscious coastal stretch of the Mediterranean, unlike the infamous chain’s 900 pubs which solely exist in the UK and Ireland.

They also play music and hire impersonators in the evening, including Disney characters and a Michael Jackson impersonator.

The pub currently has a 4.8 Tripadvisor rating, and many Brits have been flooding the page with compliments.

Chris Seymour said: “Great fun is had by all that visit this place, friendly, great value for money and some pretty punchy cocktails, good luck leaving sober.”

Christine Lewis said: “Best food and atmosphere in the area.

“Made my holiday so much better.”

Fan Alan, from Edinburgh said: “If I could give this place six stars I would, this is the best place I have ever been to abroad.

“I can’t praise it highly enough.”

Holidaymaker Kerry Attwood praised the English breakfast.

She said: “What a great place, the owner and staff are very attentive, very approachable.

“Nothing was too much trouble.

“Food choice is very good and amazing and very scrumptious.

“Entertainment was also fun and added to the excitement of the place.”

Another holidaymaker said: “Came here for lunch, the food was lovely and the service good.

“Better than Wetherspoons back home.”

It also has one other advantage that could make it palatable for internationally-minded Brits heading abroad: It has nothing to do with arch-Brexiteer Tim Martin!

We’ll cheers to that!

