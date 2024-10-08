Brits can register their interest in the so-called ‘Benidorm of North Korea’ after a travel company opened a sign-up page for a resort which is due to open next year.

After several delays to its completion, the resort in Wosan, at a former missile launch site, is expected to open in May next year, becoming one of the largest of its kind on Earth.

It got its nickname after Kim Jong-un reportedly sent a fact-finding mission to Spain’s Costa Blanca in 2017.

North Korea expert Jacob Bogle, who created a comprehensive map of the country from satellite photos, described the sheer scale of the development, saying it will dwarf popular seaside resorts in Spain.

“The Wonsan resort is the largest recreational complex in North Korea and is one of the largest single-operator beach resorts in the world in terms of length”, he said.

“Initial plans released back in 2013 suggested that the resort could accommodate as many as 100,000 visitors at a time.

On the Beach, who send millions of Brits on holiday every year, has launched a signup page, where intrigued Brits can register their interest in holidaying at the North Korean resort.

Zoe Harris, chief customer officer at On the Beach, said: “We offer holidays to some of the best resorts in the world at incredible prices and we’re always on the lookout for the next best thing when it comes to all-inclusive resorts in incredible destinations.

“We’re intrigued by the new Wosan resort to say the least, as I imagine the rest of the UK is. So, if you are one of those people that would like to visit, then we’ve set up a page where you can register your interest.

“Who knows what will happen in the future, I don’t envisage us Brits swapping Benidorm for North Korean Benidorm anytime soon, but we will be interested to see how many sign up.”

