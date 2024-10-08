Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out a complete ban on UK arms sales to Israel following a strongly-worded intervention by suspended Labour MP, Zarah Sultana in the House of Commons.

Speaking on the first anniversary of the Hamas terror attacks on Israel which killed more than 1,200 innocent civilians, the prime minister insisted the country had the right to defend itself.

But as the death toll continues to rise in Gaza and Lebanon, Starmer urged all sides in the conflict to “step back from the brink” before it is too late.

The UK government has already announced that 30 arms exports licences to Israel have been suspended, out of a total of around 350.

But in the Commons on Monday, independent MP Zarah Sultana called on the PM to go even further.

She said: “In light of Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza, the violence in the West Bank and invasion of Lebanon, I ask the prime minister if he believes Israel’s right to self defence justifies a death toll, according to research by US medical professionals who work in Gaza, has now surpassed 118,000, as well as the 2,000 people killed in Lebanon.

“Will he do what is morally and legally right and end the government’s complicity in war crimes by banning all arms sales to Israel, including F-35 fighter jets, not just 30 licences. Yes or no?”

The PM replied: “No. But it is a really serious point. Banning all sales would mean none for defensive purposes, on the anniversary of October 7 and days after a huge attack by Iran into Israel, would be the wrong position for this government and I will not take it.”

