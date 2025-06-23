Looking for the perfect hamper in 2025? Whether you’re shopping for a client, a colleague, or a loved one, this guide rounds up the best hamper companies in the UK and abroad—starting with our top pick, WellBox, which comes out on top as the best Hamper Companies thanks to their fabulous selection and their social enterprise business model.

Why Hampers Are Still the Ultimate Gift in 2025

Let’s face it, receiving a hamper in the post is one of life’s genuine pleasures. What could be nicer than receiving a gift that shows someone is thinking about you, which is full of luxury food and treats that you wouldn’t typically place on your weekly shopping list. If you’ve never received one, then it’s time to drop some hints to your loved ones, friends and employers.

Hampers are more than just a bundle of goodies – they’re a curated experience. In 2025, the best hamper companies go beyond cheese and crackers to offer themed, ethical, and even charitable gifts. So you can be sure that you’re sending a gift that will be appreciated and enjoyed (and won’t end up in landfill).

Whether you’re celebrating a milestone, rewarding employees, or sending thanks across the globe, the right hamper can say it all. But where do you start? Hampers vary in cost, style and quality. We’ve compiled a list of the best hamper companies in the UK and Worldwide:

Top Hamper Companies in the UK

1. WellBox – Best Overall Hamper Company

WellBox leads the way in thoughtful, ethical, and beautifully presented hampers. Known for its social impact model, every purchase helps support a UK charity, making your gift go even further.

Personalised options: Branded packaging, handwritten notes, themed contents

Branded packaging, handwritten notes, themed contents Fast UK delivery: Ideal for corporate gifting and remote teams

Ideal for corporate gifting and remote teams Wellness-focused: Carefully curated items that promote wellbeing

Carefully curated items that promote wellbeing Gifts with impact: Each hamper funds mental health and food-related charities

WellBox also features in our list of Top 10 Social Gifting Companies in Europe.

Best for: Corporate gifting, ethical gifting, wellness-focused hampers, bulk orders.

We asked WellBox CEO Justin Gilchrist about the difference between WellBox and other hamper companies: “Prior to starting WellBox, we ran a catering business, which required enormous attention to detail. We’ve taken that ethos into our gifting company (which we started during the pandemic). Each gift is hand-packed by our in-house team with care and attention to detail. We don’t do generic. Every item, every box, every message is designed to feel personal and purposeful.”

2. Fortnum & Mason – Best for Traditional Luxury

The iconic British brand continues to shine with its high-end hampers filled with teas, wines, and delicacies. Their famous wicker baskets are a status symbol during the festive season.

Best for: Luxury gifting, Christmas hampers, fine food lovers

3. The Cornish Company – Best for Regionally Sourced Food

This Cornish-based small business offers Cornwall-sourced gifts that can be shipped throughout the UK with ease. Perfect for those who want a taste of that Cornish magic. Cornish Cream Teas are a particular favourite.

Best for: Anyone who loves Cream Teas, or anything from Cornwall

4. Mamacita Collective – Best for New mums

Mamacita provides a wide range of gift boxes for new mums. They have a selection of nutritious options for those new mums who might not have time to cook for themselves, or would just appreciate some goodies to reach for when times get hard.

Best for: New mum hampers and gifts

5. Letterbox Gifts – Best for small gifts and Letterbox Delivery

Designed to fit through a standard letterbox, these compact, minimalist hampers are ideal for surprise gifts. A great option for small teams and personal moments.

Best for: Thoughtful, minimalist gifting, easy home delivery

Best International Hamper Companies (Non-UK)

Looking to send a hamper overseas or source something locally outside the UK? These brands operate globally and in case your gift recipent lives in a far-flung part of the world.

6. Gift Baskets Overseas – Best for International Reach

This service ships hampers to over 200 countries, including hard-to-reach destinations. They offer everything from corporate wine baskets to holiday-themed boxes.

Best for: Global corporate gifting, international clients, holiday occasions

7. Blue Mountain (Canada) – Best for Artisan Canadian Hampers

Blue Mountain offers gourmet baskets filled with Canadian products, from maple treats to local cheeses. Great for personal or family gifting within North America.

Best for: Artisan Canadian hampers, regional gifts

8. Hampers with Bite (Australia) – Best Down Under

This Aussie brand is known for trendy, premium hamper designs with local snacks, wine, and wellness products. They also offer eco-conscious packaging options.

Best for: Australian clients, eco-friendly gifting, modern designs

Why WellBox Is Still the Best in 2025

While the hamper market is full of options, WellBox uniquely combines fast UK service, ethical values, and a corporate-friendly approach. From branded packaging to health and wellbeing themes, it’s the top choice for those who care about impact as much as presentation. They offer:

Fully branded & personalised gifting

Charitable donations with every purchase

Ideal for remote employee wellbeing

Fast, reliable delivery with bulk fulfilment options

Read More

👉 The Top 10 Social Gifting Companies in Europe

🌐 Visit the WellBox Homepage

Updated: June 2025