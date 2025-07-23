Reformer teenager George Finch has been confirmed as the permanent leader of Warwickshire County Council.

The 19-year-old councillor, who had previously been interim leader, was selected for the top local government job by a single vote.

Fellow Reform councillor Michael Bannister, who proposed Finch as leader, has claimed the council is “not failing”, telling critics “you will get the policies when we are ready” after he was accused of not having any plans.

He said: “We have been here two months and they want policy, policy, policy. We are professionals, we have come into this business from scratch and we are not going to make a decision on day one, week one, week two just because you keep pressing us.

“We are looking at what’s here, we are talking to the officers, we are embedding ourselves here and when we are ready you will get the policies. You will get the policies when we are ready.”

Matt Western, the MP for Warwick and Leamington, has said he has severe concerns regarding the new leadership of the council.

He told the Observer: “This is not about age but simply about experience and commitment. Leading a council requires a deep understanding of the organisation and a willingness to dedicate a serious amount of time to the role.

“I hope, now he has been officially elected leader, he will focus on matters that genuinely benefit the lives of Warwickshire residents, not simply play distraction games and follow the playbook of his national party.”

Rob Howard had became leader of the council in May, but said he was stepping down for health reasons, explaining: “The role of leader is an extremely demanding role and regretfully my health challenges now prevent me from carrying out the role to the level and standard that I would wish.”