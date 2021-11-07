Ros Atkins six-minute summary of Boris Johnson’s worst week as prime minister has been making the rounds on social media – and deservedly so.

The BBC newsreader offered up a concise look back over the last week and the Owen Paterson scandal, which is one of the worst to hit the current administration.

Earlier today former defence minister Tobias Ellwood said Johnson risks ending up as “just another former occupant of No 10” after he ‘took Parliament for granted’.

It comes after former prime minister Sir John Major criticised Mr Johnson for trashing the Parliament’s reputation over the saga.

Watch the clip in full below:

This @BBCRosAtkins fast romp through the Paterson affair seems even madder every hour.



Not forgetting that the Tory Whips threatened MPs who refused to toe the party line that funding to their constituency would be cut.



Sleaze upon sleaze upon sleaze. https://t.co/og0SVqqEV8 — Fionna O'Leary, 🕯🇪🇺 (@fascinatorfun) November 4, 2021

