Rod Stewart tore into Gregg Wallace in a brutal Instagram post after allegations about historical misconduct came to light.

The singer’s wife appeared on the show in 2021 and had a run-in with the judges over her tartar sauce, which was described as inedible.

Stewart alleges that Wallace “humiliated his wife” in footage that was cut from the show.

Rod Stewart smashing one into the top corner from 35 yards. https://t.co/uZTgWvqdCn pic.twitter.com/UElj0ZWwCP — HLTCO (@HLTCO) November 28, 2024

It comes as Wallace announced he will be stepping down from MasterChef after a series of complaints were made to the BBC this week by individuals in relation to “historical allegations of misconduct”.

Some 13 people who worked with him across a range of shows over a 17-year period set out allegations of inappropriate sexual comments, which Wallace’s lawyers have said are false.

Broadcaster Kirsty Wark, who was a Celebrity MasterChef contestant in 2011, was among those who has submitted a complaint, alleging that Wallace told “sexualised” jokes during filming.

Other allegations include Wallace talking openly about his sex life, taking his top off in front of a female worker saying he wanted to “give her a fashion show”, and telling a junior female colleague he wasn’t wearing any boxer shorts under his jeans.

Banijay UK said in a statement to BBC News: “Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.

“While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process. Banijay UK’s duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

“Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.”

The statement added: “If anyone would like to talk to us or raise any issues or concerns, then they can contact speakupbanijayuk.com in confidence.”

