A pent-up Nigel Farage walked out of an interview with Sky News after being questioned about Reform MP James McMurdock’s assault conviction.

McMurdock, the MP for South Basildon & East Thurrock, was jailed 18 years ago for repeatedly kicking his girlfriend, it was revealed by The Times newspaper last week.

The former investment banker had previously made out that he had simply “pushed” his former girlfriend and downplayed the attack as a “teenage indiscretion”.

Asked about the party’s alleged “vigorous vetting standards” during an interview on Thursday (28/11), Farage appeared somewhat frustrated, before storming out, declaring he was “off for lunch”.

Watch the clip in full below:

🚨 NEW: Nigel Farage walks out of a Sky News interview after being questioned about Reform MP James McMurdock's past pic.twitter.com/YXjY7S2kmS — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 28, 2024

Related: Sheepish Badenoch reminded of who brought in EV mandate