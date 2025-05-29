Robert Jenrick broke Transport for London rules in a video he shared on social media in which he confronts people for… breaking Transport for London rules.

On Thursday, the shadow justice secretary posted a video on his social media account with the caption: “Sadiq Khan is driving a proud city into the ground. Lawbreaking is out of control. He’s not acting. So, I did.”

In the video, Jenrick waits by the barriers at a London Tube stop, looking out for people who go through without paying.

He then chases after them, confronting them for not paying and in some cases reporting them to Transport for London (TfL) staff.

Sadiq Khan is driving a proud city into the ground.



Lawbreaking is out of control.



He's not acting. So, I did.👇 pic.twitter.com/MZSVQ3Sdak — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) May 29, 2025

However, it was later revealed by LBC’s Henry Riley that in his video complaining about people breaking the law, Jenrick himself had broken TfL rules.

Riley posted on X that Jenrick did not have permission to film on TfL property, therefore breaking the government body’s rules.

EXCL



Shadow Justice Secretary breaks TfL rules..



LBC has had it confirmed Robert Jenrick did NOT have permission to film on Transport for London property https://t.co/zj99RKaR0k — Henry Riley (@HenryRiley1) May 29, 2025

Perhaps the Tory MP should practice what he preaches.

This wasn’t the only point of irony to come out of the video. It was pointed out that Jenrick’s own Nottinghamshire constituency of Newark actually has a higher crime rate than London according to the latest figures.

Based on the most recent data, Robert Jenrick’s constituency has a higher crime rate than London



Why is he not donning a cape & chasing shoplifters or those carrying knives in his own patch? It’s performative outrage by a man who oversaw the destruction of the state for 14 years — Matthew (@MatthewTorbitt) May 29, 2025

Meanwhile, some highlighted how Jenrick doesn’t exactly have a squeaky clean track record when it comes to following the rules.

Lawbreaking is "out of control", says well-known respecter of laws and rules, Robert Jenrick pic.twitter.com/LMKjD1Xuqe — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 29, 2025

Related: Robert Jenrick has no answer when pushed on Tory winter fuel payments policy