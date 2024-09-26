In a move aimed at making public transport more accessible, Portugal has introduced a new €20 monthly rail pass, granting unlimited travel across all national train services.

The initiative, which contrasts starkly with what’s on offer at British Rail Plc, has been implemented as the government gets serious about its environmental goals as well as offering citizens an affordable way to commute and explore.

The Green Rail Pass, as it’s known, will cost passengers less than half of the previous rail pass offering, which came in last year at €49.

According to the International Railway Journal, prime minister Luís Montenegro said: “This is an investment in people, it is an investment in the environment, it is an investment in the future.

“This is strategically and structurally managing the future of Portugal.”

Meanwhile, in the UK, rail fares continue to soar, making carbon-heavy plane journeys increasingly more affordable than train travel.

An ‘anytime return’ train ticket from London to Manchester can cost as much as £369, which is the same as some flights to the Middle East.

