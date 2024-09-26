Fast food giants, McDonald’s have just made their breakfast menu even better after they launched their mini hash browns.

McDonald’s say their bite-sized hash browns offer ‘the same golden crunch and fluffy potato goodness in a new and fun style’.

They said: “Each mini hash brown is made to deliver the same irresistible crispy exterior and soft, fluffy interior that we have all come to love.”

A single portion of the hash brown bites will get you five pieces and cost just £1.49.

Meanwhile, there are also share-box portions which contain 15 mini hash brown bites for £2.99.

The product is only available for a limited time at McDonald’s branches across the UK from 16 October and are only available on the breakfast menu which runs 6am-11am.

McDonald’s first launched its breakfast menu in the 1970s and became renowned for its hash browns. The UK’s version of McDonald’s breakfast came in the early 1980’s.

In February of this year, McDonald’s switched up its breakfast menu when they brought back the Breakfast Wrap.

The iconic product features two free-range eggs, a pork sausage patty, a slice of bacon, a crispy potato rosti and cheese. It is served in a tortilla wrap and comes with either ketchup or brown sauce.

Recently, fans have taken to social media to declare their love for the potato snack with one person saying McDonald’s hash browns are ‘absolutely incredible’.

Another wrote: “The McDonald’s hash brown is one of the best fast food items.”

Fans are going to love the new addition to the menu after one customer tweeted back in 2021 saying: “Why haven’t McDonald’s done like a hash brown bites share box yet?”

Well, it might have taken three years, but the fast-food chain has finally listened.

