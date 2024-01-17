Peter Stefanovic has fact-checked the latest Prime Minister’s Questions, exposing more fairytales than an episode of Jackanory!

In a noisy session, the Prime Minister would not be drawn into answering questions about reports the Home Office has lost contact with approximately 4,250 people identified for removal to the east African nation, with Sir Keir Starmer claiming he had “dodged” three attempts.

Sunak claimed that the Government has removed 20,000 people, although few people were buying his claims.

Sir Keir responded: “Spending £400 million on a plan not to get anybody to Rwanda whilst losing 4,000 people is not a plan, it’s a farce. Only this Government can waste hundreds of millions of pounds on a removals policy that doesn’t remove anyone.”

The Prime Minister was also reprimanded by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle for using a prop at the despatch box.

And to add insult to injury, this blistering take-down by Peter Stefanovic has also exposed the myriad of completely imaginary claims rolled out without fear of consequence.

Watch the video in full below:

If you are still wondering why I’m never invited onto @bbcquestiontime watch my breakdown of the absolute boll**** @RishiSunak told MP’s today



If you share my rage at this truth twisting law breaking Government RT it widely pic.twitter.com/KvK9O4xYW1 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 17, 2024

Related: Elevenses: Things Can Only Get Worse