A pro-Brexit group has sparked disbelief online with a post claiming British culture is “superior to all.”

The controversial comment stated that Britain’s influence is so pervasive it goes unnoticed, likening it to “a fish in water.” It highlighted the suit as Britain’s “national dress” and credited the country with global inventions like the internet, touchscreens, and the telephone.

The post went further, describing British culture as one of “creation” and “conquering those that are less developed,” asserting this was for “the betterment of the Earth.”

Many online users were stunned, labelling the post as out of touch, imperialistic, or even satirical.

Critics have accused the group of romanticising colonialism and distorting history, while others called the comment a reflection of outdated nationalist sentiment.

Reactions continue to pour in, with many questioning whether the post was genuine or a parody of extreme pro-Brexit views.

