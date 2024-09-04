Oasis have announced two extra dates for their UK 2025 reunion tour.

The news comes after all Oasis gigs sold out within hours last Saturday.

The band announced the news through their X account sharing a post which read, “two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand.

“Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process. Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster. More details to follow.”

The band have caused nationwide fanfare after the Gallagher brothers would be getting back together just over a week ago.

Liam and Noel Gallagher will perform live together for the first time since 2009 when they will play concerts in Cardiff, Edinburgh, London, Manchester and Dublin in July and August next year.

When they announced the reunion tour, anticipation for the dates was at fever pitch, with some predicting demand for tickets would be greater than it was for Taylor Swift’s concerts this year.

The hype did not disappoint either with a reported 500,000 people in online queues in supersonic speed causing all the ticket distributors to encounter problems.

Gigs and Tours and See Tickets seemed to experience issues from 8:30am until 12:30pm.

A spokesperson for Ticketmaster claimed the site did not crash despite the hundred, maybe even thousands, of screenshots online of the same 503 error.

Fans kept their hopes up all day as they desperately searched for a last gasp grab at (morning) glory, however were ultimately left crying their hearts out when prices on sites sky rocketed as availability dwindled.

Oasis made the announcement at 7pm last night that every last ticket for every single gig had sold, with the band selling out in under 12 hours (not bad for a couple of middle aged blokes!).

The band warned fans of counterfeit tickets and that tickets could only be resold at face value on the relevant sites they were bought from.

The Gallaghers came under heavy fire on Saturday after ticket prices skyrocketed as more and more sold, with a ‘dynamic pricing system’ raising ticket prices to £350.

Many blamed Tickemaster, however, it would later turn out the band had known about the inevitable rise and had signed off on it.

Following on from the backlash caused by fuming fans, JOE.co.uk spoke to Michael Coyle, a media lawyer from Lawdit Solicitors, who has represented artists big and small describing the situation as “capitalism gone mad really, it’s the underlying nature of the world we’re going into”.

Coyle touched on the liability of both the ticket vendor and the artist.

“It’d be nice to have some form of ethical ticket policy, but it’s a chain. The food chain needs to be all synced, so at some point someone’s released those tickets to that ticket company.

“Who’s doing that? That’s ultimately the artist.”

He added: “The reason why Oasis are are touring again? It’s not because of this inherent desire to sing to the masses, they need the money they want the money.”

