Nigel Farage has threatened to “go to war” with teaching unions if he becomes prime minister at the next general election after leaders from the National Education Union (NEU) labelled Reform UK a “racist and far-right” party.

It comes as NEU members yesterday voted on a motion to use the union’s funds to campaign against Reform UK candidates.

“Far-right and racist organisations, including Reform, seek to build on the despair, poverty and alienation in our society by scapegoating refugees, asylum seekers, Muslims, Jews and others who do not fit their beliefs,” the passed motion read.

Daniel Kebede, the NEU’s general secretary, told reporters: “I’m sure Reform claim that they are not a racist organisation. However, they seem to be attracting an awful lot of former BNP activists, which would make me question that.

“But fundamentally, I have great concerns about what a Reform government would do to education.”

Farage reacted angrily to Mr Kebede’s claims, vowing that his party would “go to war” with the teaching unions if it won the next general election.

He said: “I’ll make one thing very, very clear: if we win the 2029 general election, we will go to war with the National Education Union and all left-wing teachers’ unions.

“People should be taught objectively, fairly and should be taught critical thinking where kids can make their own minds up what they believe and not be indoctrinated.”

Kebede said the Reform leader’s comments were “lifted directly from the Donald Trump playbook”.

“Both Elon Musk and Donald Trump have been directly attacking the AFT and the NEA, the American teachers’ unions,” he said. “And this is what Nigel Farage is: he’s a poundshop Donald Trump.”

Reform MP Lee Anderson said the NEU had “shown its true colours,” adding: “Rather than focusing on educating Britain’s youth, it seems more interested in political indoctrination, silencing free speech, and spreading divisive rhetoric.”

