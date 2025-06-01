We all know politicians love a photo-op at the pub with a pint, but Nigel Farage has pretty much made a career out of it. However, his affinity for beer has been used against him this week – after Robert Jenrick questioned the Reform leader’s latest policy position.

Nigel Farage and the two child benefit cap

In a speech delivered just a few days ago, Nigel Farage stated that he would seek to scrap the two-child benefit cap – outflanking Keir Starmer on the matter. However, it’s a move that would cost billions to finance – and Reform haven’t exactly got their maths right of late.

In promising sweeping tax cuts and changes to government, financial experts believed Reform could have up to £80 billion in unfunded policies. There latest string of announcements has been likened to ‘Liz Truss on steroids’ – and it is something Keir Starmer has used as an attack line.

Tory MP Robert Jenrick has also joined the pile-one, arguing that Farage has actually ‘got into bed’ with the Prime Minister when it comes to the topic of welfare. In an interview with GB News, he also gave his backing to beleaguered party leader Kemi Badenoch, crediting her for holding Sir Keir to account.

Reform leader ribbed by Robert Jenrick

However, it was his line about Nigel Farage that landed as the superior soundbite. He acknowledged the Brexit-backer’s preference for a pint, and then accused him of having ‘one too many’ before coming out in support of lifting the two-child benefit cap.

“Nigel Farage has got into bed with Keir Starmer on welfare. I know Nigel likes a pint or two, but it seems to me that he had one too many before he announced he’d spend £3.5 billion extra on welfare. Then you’ve got Zia Yusuf, pushing a wacky cryptocurrency scheme in Las Vegas.”

“I don’t think Reform have the answers this country needs. Kemi Badenoch is the leader of the opposition, she is holding the government to account, and we have forced a u-turn on the Winter Fuel Allowance. We have serious answers, we don’t get into bed with Keir Starmer.” | Robert Jenrick