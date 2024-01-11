Communication is one of the bases of human evolution, and the more perfected this skill became, the more society could advance. In times of the internet and digitalisation, it is no longer enough to just pass on information. Making effective structured communication is indispensable.

This means processing, filtering and ranking information, as well as distributing it in a controlled way. But what for? To ensure that the audience only accesses information that is relevant to them. This structure must be present throughout the entire communication strategy. Including content marketing.

Studies have shown that people are up to 40% more likely to retain information when it is presented in a structured way, compared to information presented when it isn’t.

What is effective structured communication?

The purpose of effective structured communication is to improve communication efficiency. This means facilitating the exchange of information between the public and organisations. In other words: no spreading messages in an uncontrolled and unplanned manner.

To achieve this, there are some essential factors:

Eliminate noise

Speed up delivery of relevant information

Real-time communication

Accuracy in engagement metrics

It’s time to get a better grasp of these four advantages of structured communication.

Eliminate noise

Communication noise couldn’t be any more annoying. It can also cause losses. One of the benefits of effective structured communication is the fact it filters out unnecessary information, as it can also:

Harm productivity

Undermine engagement

Cause distractions

Okay, but what do you get out of it? The short answer: to allow individuals and organisations to focus on what is important. The result could not be more different, with:

An increase in efficiency

High reading rates

Improved outcomes

But how does this happen? Through the hierarchisation of information. Each piece is treated and filtered with due care to reach its target audience in the best possible way. In summary, you avoid miscommunication.

Speed up delivery of relevant information

As structured communication has a clear method, it achieves effective interaction between companies and customers. Some systems can even associate artificial intelligence with structured communication.

This allows processes within the company to be optimised, including communication flows.

Real-time communication

No one has the time or patience to wait for a response to a request or to access content anymore. So real-time communication is extremely valuable.

This is another benefit of structured communication. It allows real-time connection between people and companies. Why is that? There is already a logical organisation and a rule to be followed when constructing messages.

Accuracy in engagement metrics

Metrics are important. And measuring the effectiveness of communication is even more so. Having structured communication also helps to monitor the results of communication efforts, allowing you to think quickly about improvements.

The following are interesting metrics to consider:

Open rate

Response rates

3 tips for building structured communication

Do you know how to build this structure? If not, don’t worry. Check out 3 important tips that will help you. As 3 is a magic number, each tip will come with 3 letters to help you to memorise it. You can learn and have fun.

1. The 3 I’s: Issue, illustration, invitation.

The 3-I structure is best suited for:

Conversations

Requests

Consultancies

Creating relationships

People love storytelling. Since biblical times, stories have been told to pass on a message.

Issue

For this structure, start with the issue. Try to explain simply what this problem is.

Illustrate

Once done, it’s time to illustrate and state your most important point. This can be done through stories, jokes and metaphors… If you allow another “I” here, use your imagination to illustrate.

Invite

Now it’s time to invite. What might that be? A cue for your listener to respond to you. For instance, if you want to offer an ebook to a customer, you could ask them their opinion on it.

2. The 3 W’s: What? So what? Now what?

This structure is more about who is issuing the message and instructions. It is excellent for:

Instructional contexts

Debates

Lectures

Persuasive communication

Explaining points of view

The Stanford School of Business likes to disseminate this 3-W communication structure.

What?

State your argument objectively. Do this in no more than two sentences.

So what?

Ask this question and define why the public should be interested in this topic. Is it relevant? Why would they listen to you?

Take the opportunity to explain how the audience could be affected if you don’t answer this problem. Do so with authority, using research, data, or proving your point of view.

Now What?

Now is the time to tell your audience how to move to the next stage. Be didactic. Instructions are very welcome. Remember: people love bullet points and checklists.

3. PSB: Problem, solution, benefit.

The PSB framework seeks clarity and is about getting to the point. It is ideal for formalities:

Opportunity presentation

Demonstrations

Business meetings

Selling points

Scholarly talks

Problem

The problem must be clear and practical, in addition to being unquestionable. There’s no way one person thinks it’s a problem and another doesn’t. There is unanimity. So start by highlighting this problem.

Solution

The focus is on solving the problem, not on convincing someone that it is a problem. So find a solution. Do this in a well-thought-out, detailed and thorough way. Get ready to answer any questions and be open to criticism.

Benefit

Finally, the benefit. Your focus is still on the solution. So it must be almost between the lines. If you present the solution effectively, your audience will be amazed that the benefit will be equated with the quality of the solution.

Increase your company’s efficiency with structured communication

Finally, use these effective structured communication methods in every process and piece of communication your company produces. The public on the internet or beyond is also directly affected by the way your company communicates. Therefore, focus on improving communication and making it increasingly efficient to achieve good results.