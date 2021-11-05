MT Finance, situated in Holborn, London, have recently announced their latest board members. These latest additions have resulted in 30% female representation on the MT Finance board.

The London-based specialist lender is thrilled with the new additions, with MT Finance co-founder Joshua Elash stating ““We are delighted to announce the appointment of several new directors to the board of the MT Finance Group. Lenka, Millie, James, and Gareth have been valuable members of the executive committee at MT Finance for some time.”

These additions to the board came after a MBO (management buy-out) that happened earlier on in the year, putting MT Finance back in the hands of its original founders, Tomer Aboody and Joshua Elash.

Mortgages and finance can often be an incredibly male-heavy environment, however, MT Finance have challenged this stereotype, with nearly a 50:50 split of male and female employees.

About MT Finance

Tomer Aboody and Joshua Elash launched MT Finance during 2008. The two, having previously worked in law and finance, saw first-hand the restrictions for lending imposed by banks throughout the financial crisis.

Wanting to offer alternative options for funding, Aboody and Elash set up MT Finance, offering secured types of finance such as auction finance and bridging finance. These types of funding options are commonly used to help borrowers complete property deals with short timeframes.

Since launching, the company have gone from one success to the next, boasting a number of awards throughout the years, including MoneyFacts Best Service from a Bridging Finance Provider four years in a row (2017-2020) as well as being named SFI Bridging Lender of the Year this year (2021).

The new update to MT Finance’s board includes Operations Director James Anderson, Commercial Director Gareth Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer Millie Dyson and Head of Underwriting Lenka Pajkošová.

Co-founder Elash comments: “The appointments add real value to the company and reflect our desire to recognise, support, and empower the wonderfully talented people we are lucky enough to work with. The additions also re-emphasise our ESG principles and commitment to the Women in Finance Charter.”

CMO Millie Dyson comments “We are proud to promote an inclusive environment at MT Finance and strive to drive genuine change in the financial services sector. I am honoured to be one of the Group’s first female board members and will continue to ensure we remain focused in our efforts to maintain a diverse and equal workforce as we take the company forward.”

“When it comes to recruitment, we are committed to broadening the social diversity of our workforce, especially from people with real potential but who may not have been given the same opportunities. We are here to encourage them on that journey, nurture that talent and help our employees reach their full potential.”