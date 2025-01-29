The UK video streaming market is projected to reach £3.74 billion in revenue by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.54% to an estimated £4.64 billion by 2029, according to the Statista data platform. This rapid expansion, driven by ever-increasing consumer demand for instant, on-demand and live content, is putting more pressure on streaming platforms like Pluto TV and Netflix to deliver consistently high-quality, buffer-free experiences.

And this is what software test engineer Serhii Romanov addresses.

In an exclusive interview, Romanov discusses the critical role of quality assurance in video streaming, the cutting-edge technologies reshaping the industry, and his vision for the future of digital entertainment.

Q: Video streaming has grown dramatically over the past decade. How has this evolution changed platforms’ approaches to quality assurance?

Serhii Romanov: Video streaming grew, especially during the pandemic, and it’s transformative. Streaming became a lifeline for many aspects of daily life, from entertainment to education and connection.

This growth put video streaming at a high-stakes point, requiring QA to become a core priority for platforms. Although I still test software, my responsibilities expanded, and I ensured uninterrupted viewing experiences for users. This shift drove the industry to adopt innovative tools like automation and Artificial Intelligence to meet demand.

Q: Can you give us an example of how AI and automation have changed quality assurance in video streaming?

Serhii: Absolutely. At Pluto TV, I developed AI-driven tools and automation frameworks specifically for HLS and DASH protocols, which are key video delivery standards. AI and automation tools helped testing for these protocols to be more reliable, scalable, and efficient.

With these tools and frameworks, my team of 18 test engineers could simulate diverse user behaviors and predict potential failures before they even happen. This allowed us to roll out updates faster without compromising quality.

On the other hand, AI’s predictive analysis helped us detect potential bottlenecks early, allowing our team to address them before our users even notice.

Q: Streaming platforms faced massive pressure during the pandemic. How did your team adapt to handle such an unprecedented surge in demand?

Serhii: We were in an all-hands-on-deck moment. Our platforms experienced a spike in users, so we had to scale quickly and efficiently.

We really couldn’t do it without proactive problem-solving. We identified potential weak points and addressed them before they became issues. To do this, we conducted rigorous testing procedures, including stress testing, which confirmed that our infrastructure could handle the increased traffic. We also worked tirelessly to optimize load balancing and strengthen backend systems.

Honestly, we could never do this much quickly without teamwork and proper, continuous training.

Q: You’re an established leader in QA innovation who frequently gave talks during conferences and crafted modules for further learning. How do you see emerging technologies like machine learning shaping the future of video streaming?

Serhii: I consider emerging technologies like machine learning to be innovation catalysts. These technologies helped me identify problems and learn from them.

A great example is how ML algorithms analyze large amounts of user data. With ML algorithms, we can optimise video quality dynamically and adjust it based on network conditions or device capabilities. This level of personalisation and efficiency wasn’t possible before.

As more technologies develop, they will play a central role in the predictive maintenance and real-time optimization of video streaming platforms.

Q: You’ve underscored that humans are indispensable to QA. How can you ensure your teams have the right knowledge and skills to keep up with technology?

Serhii: The human touch is still crucial in video streaming QA, even with AI and automation.

For me, humans bring innovation to platforms and the industry in general. My teams across different regions, such as Europe, the US, and South America, collaborate to bring innovations to reality. With collaboration, our diverse perspectives come together, and we can make the QA process better, simpler, and more effective.

But I can’t bring innovation out of them without the right knowledge, so I mentor them. I share what I know, fostering a culture of experimentation and growth in my team. I can only ensure they share the same vision as mine if they know what their contributions can bring to the future of video streaming.

Q: What challenges do you see for QA in video streaming on the horizon, and how can the industry prepare for them?

Serhii: The increasing number of emerging technologies like 8K streaming and virtual reality can pose challenges for the industry. But the challenge is how we can keep up with them.

With these advancements, we’ll be required to implement more robust QA processes. The industry must invest in research and development, particularly AI and cloud-based solutions. At the same time, we must focus on scalability to ensure systems can handle growth without sacrificing quality.

Q: What advice would you give to tech professionals looking to innovate in QA and video streaming?

Serhii: Stay curious and embrace change.

The tech landscape is constantly evolving, and we can only lead the way if we’re willing to experiment, be it new technologies or methodologies.

Additionally, tech professionals should know how to collaborate. After all, quality assurance isn’t a one-person profession. We will interact with diverse teams and must be open to different viewpoints to innovate and improve the status quo.

Lastly, tech professionals must always think about the user. Without them, we won’t know what to improve or how we can improve the experience.

Q: How can you stay passionate about quality assurance? Do you have any aspirations for the future? What are those?

Serhii: My interest in the intersection of technology and the human experience fuels my passion for QA, and my role allows me to bridge that gap by making platforms work seamlessly.

Yes, it involves continuing to innovate software testing and QA in the video streaming industry. I want to explore how emerging technologies, like AI and ML, improve the testing process.

But my plans for the future aren’t only focused on myself. I also want to mentor and empower quality engineers of today and tomorrow. By encouraging collaboration, I can empower them to develop cutting-edge solutions, further improving our current platforms.

In short, I want to make video streaming more accessible and personalised for everyone.

Serhii Romanov’s career underscores the importance of quality assurance in delivering seamless, high-quality experiences. With his innovative approaches and dedication to excellence, Serhii continues to elevate Pluto TV and set new benchmarks for the entire industry.