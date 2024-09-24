Bounce, the world’s largest luggage storage network, announces today its launch in the UKI’s most popular tourist cities, just before the summer season. With over 700 partners in the UKI, in 90 cities, Bounce is set to revolutionise the traveler experience by offering a new source of income for local businesses.

Bounce collaborates with local businesses to utilise their available space, allowing them to monetise by offering luggage storage services to travelers. Partners earn a commission for each bag stored with Bounce, enhancing both the traveler experience and local business revenues.

“Our partnership with Bounce has transformed our business over the past four months. What started as a simple test quickly became a steady and additional source of income,” declares a Bounce partner. “Thanks to Bounce’s user-friendly app and our location, we have seen a consistent increase in demand. We are confident that Bounce will be a great asset to manage the influx of customers during the peak season, and we are ready to adapt our operations to meet this growing demand.”

“Collaborating with local businesses in cities around the world not only enriches the travel experience but also allows these local businesses to meet the needs of tourists looking for practical luggage storage solutions, while creating a new source of income,” says Cody Candee, CEO of Bounce. “During summer 2024, the demand for these services will increase, offering an incredible opportunity for local businesses to maximise their revenue and thrive during this exciting period.”

Bounce partners with various establishments, including hotels and local shops, in key areas such as London, King’s Cross Station, Victoria Station, Paddington Station, Euston Station, Liverpool Street Station, Waterloo Station, Victoria Coach Station, and St. Pancras Station, with further expansion plans on the horizon.

About Bounce:

Bounce’s mission is to create the largest retail chain in the world by helping local businesses diversify their income sources. Since its creation in New York in 2018, Bounce has partnered with local businesses worldwide to provide convenient and practical luggage storage services through its platform. With operations in over 10,000 locations globally, Bounce aims to make travel easier and promote local economic growth.

For more information, visit usebounce.com/ or contact us at [email protected].