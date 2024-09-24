Former Cabinet minister Nadine Dorries, who famously didn’t turn up to work for months, has hit out at deputy prime minister Angela Rayner for accepting ‘owt for nowt’.

The ex-culture secretary earned the nickname of the ‘Absentee MP’ towards the end of the Conservative administration after she resigned as an MP “with immediate effect” but remained in post for months over a dispute concerning her peerage.

Records released in August August 2023 shortly before she walked away from the job for good show Dorries had voted on legislation on only four days in the past year, most recently in April.

There are no sanctions for MPs, who earn a basic salary of £86,580, for not participating in the Commons.

To add insult to injury, Dorries has now taken it upon herself to blast current members of the Labour government for accepting ‘owt for nowt’, saying her working-class roots taught her never to take something for nothing.

Posting on X, she said:

“I’m disgusted by Angela Rayner weaponising her working-class roots to excuse her poor behaviour.”

Thankfully, it didn’t take long for people to remind her of her own chequered past:

Narrator: Nadine Dorries failed to attend parliament for a whole year, while still being paid as an MP. pic.twitter.com/sl7zFQikGl — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) September 23, 2024

