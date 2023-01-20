Online casino gaming is a growing sector in many areas of the world, and the UK and Ireland are no different. The activity has been gaining popularity among local players in both countries for years now. However, we will see various differences if we take a closer look into comparing the UK and Irish stances regarding online casino gambling. Let’s start.

Irish Gambling Is Entering a New Era

For a long time, online gambling has not been legally regulated in Ireland. Players could, however, easily indulge in these games, but they could only focus on providers located outside of the country’s borders with respected licenses from Malta, Gibraltar, or the UK.

In 2019, things started to change. That was a year when the Irish government passed a gambling act for the first time, but its application has been delayed for the years to come.

However, in 2022, the Irish gambling sector stood at a new dawn. On 15th November, the government published the Gambling Regulation Bill focused on changing a legislative framework for land-based and online casinos. The goal was to update the licensing policies, upgrade consumer standards, and turn to safer gaming and operator conduct.

The country’s gambling is set to be controlled by the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA), with Anne Marie Caulfield as its CEO. This agency was newly established by the legislation and will have the players’ best interests in mind. Setting the right regulations, rules, and organisations in place will protect the Irish players, and keep the whole industry going and thriving.

The gambling operations are expected to commence as soon as possible during 2023, a year when the national gambling industry will start a new era.

In the end, when it comes to the most preferable games, besides playing slots, roulette, baccarat, or sports betting, Irish players have a love for blackjack in all its variants. Whether it’s Spanish 21, Pontoon, Mutlihand, or Double Exposure, they are always willing to place a wager.

UK Promotes Controlled Gambling

In the United Kingdom, gambling and betting are among the most favourite pastimes. Unlike Ireland, the UK was among the first countries to pass online gambling law in 2005 and fully regulate and control all gambling activities offline and online.

Not long after, in 2007, the government formed a major licensing jurisdiction in the country, the UK Gambling Commission, which approves or declines any gambling or betting provider interested in operating within the county’s borders. This means that, if a casino wants to provide online games or betting services to residents, it must obtain a relevant UK license. Players are, however, not obliged to play only at local sites, but they can freely access any licensed casinos worldwide and place wagers.

Fast forward a few years, and 2020 came in with somewhat restrictive announcements. As of April 14th, the Conservative government decided to tighten gambling rules and ban credit cards as a standard payment option and remove auto-spins in slot games. The goal was to regulate problem gambling that has been persisting among the residents. According to a study conducted by UKGC, more than 22% of gamblers who use credit cards when wagering at casino sites are problem gamblers and are suffering from addiction. Also, auto-spins implemented in online slots are fertile ground for developing an addiction. These changes were put in place to hinder more problems among players.

All this aside, gambling will still persist as a favourite option for adult UK residents, where games like old-school slot machines, poker, blackjack, Vinnie Jones roulette, National Lottery, British Bingo, and football and horse wagering are among the top picks.

Finishing Lines

Ireland and the UK have different political stances and approaches when it comes to various things, but when it comes to gambling, both countries are open to exploring all its possibilities and options.

While the UK already has a long-standing tradition, history, and fully developed regulations when it comes to not only land-based options but online casinos as well, Ireland is finally leaning towards joining the same trend. Once they imply all of the new rules and regulations, they will open the doors to a new gambling era in the Éire.

The UK, on the other hand, is looking forward to putting problem gambling under control by cancelling credit cards as the payment option among players and tightening other gambling rules that are seen as having the potential for introducing new addiction problems.

In the end, the gambling industry in both countries stands on strong footing, with nothing but a bright future ahead. And even despite the regulations the UK is imposing, we will still see a lot of new locally regulated operators and great options for players.