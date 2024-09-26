Leftover pizza poachers have met their match thanks to a new lockable pizza box launched by Domino’s just in time for fresher’s week.

With students across the country returning to shared accommodation or heading into halls for the first time, the age-old issue of late-night snacks being half-inched has arisen once again.

Mercifully, the ingenious minds at Domino’s have come up with a solution – and it’s not before time.

The imaginative Slice Security safe fits in fridges and keeps precious leftover pizza safe from greedy housemates with a noise-activated alarm and keypad to unlock the pizza slices.

It comes as research found that a staggering 65 per cent of students who lived in shared accommodation have had their food stolen during their time at uni.

Adding to the misery, the favourite and most common items nicked from the fridge included milk (45 per cent), bread (33 per cent) and pizza (18 per cent) – the bare necessities for any student.

The findings also discovered nearly half (46 per cent) of students had caught someone red-handed stealing food from the fridge, resulting in over half (52 per cent) of students having a full-blown argument with their flat mates.

Melanie Howe, spokesperson at Domino’s said: “There’s nothing worse than thinking you’ve got some tasty leftovers ready for the next day, only to be left fuming when someone has pinched them. For most students, that’s an all-too-common reality.

“To make sure others don’t become a victim to the same misfortune, we wanted to create the Slice Security safe which fits in fridges and keeps precious leftover pizza safe from greedy housemates.”

To get your hands on a limited-edition Slice Security safe, pizza fans should head to https://dominosslicesecurity.co.uk/ between Tuesday 23rd September and Tuesday 1st October 2024.

But you’ll have to be quick, as it’s only available until stock lasts!

