An effigy of Matt Hancock kissing his government aide, Gina Coladangelo has become the contender for ‘village scarecrow of the year’ after it was spotted in Pembrokeshire.

The former health secretary made the headlines last month after he resigned his position after photos and a video emerged of him breaking lockdown rules with Coladangelo.

Writing to prime minister Boris Johnson, Hancock said the government “owes it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down”.

Campaign group Led By Donkeys was quick to take a swipe at Hancock with a series of new billboards.

One poster in Brighton displays a photograph of him kissing Coladangelo in his ministerial office in an apparent breach of coronavirus restrictions.

A quote written alongside the image reads: “If one person breaks the rules, we will all suffer.”

It also displays a parody version of the government’s coronavirus safety message “stay alert, protect the NHS, safe lives”, which has been edited to read, “stay alert, government hypocrisy, costs lives”.

Another read: “Look her in the eyes and give her a taxpayer-funded job” in reference to the position Coladangelo holds in government.

And now pictures of a scarecrow of the pair have emerged in Pembrokeshire.

Sky News correspondent Dan Whitehead shared the pictures, saying it must be a strong contender for the village scarecrow competition.

And based on the reaction, it seems many were inclined to agree.

Wondeful stuff.

Strong village scarecrow competition entry in Pembrokeshire – matter closed, surely? pic.twitter.com/Xi50x4LTZq — Dan Whitehead (@danwnews) July 9, 2021

