Come on, seriously? With a few weeks to go until the next set of Local Elections, political parties are making their pitch to the public. But, with time running out, Andrew Griffith has decided to prioritise his one-man campaign against centrist vegans…

ALSO READ: Nigel Farage responds to Kemi Badenoch’s suggestion of Tory-Reform coalition amid local elections

Senior Tory launches war of words against Lib Dem vegans

In a bizarre exchange with Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday morning, the shadow business secretary was pressed about who the Conservatives would be willing to work with in local councils, after his Tory colleague Andy Street admonished Reform.

The former West Midlands Mayor argued that his party should have ‘nothing to do’ with Nigel Farage’s organisation, urging Tories not to form alliances or coalitions with Reform councillors. However, Mr. Griffith took an alternative look at the matter.

He urged the electorate to put Conservatives back into local government – despite the hammering they received in both Elections last year. Unceremoniously kicked out of power, it seems the official opposition haven’t done much in the way of reflection.

Local Election season, or silly season?

Griffith accepted his fellow Tories will have to work with other parties, including those that don’t align with their policies. He then described the Liberal Democrats as being ‘quite extremist’, and berating them for having ‘too many vegan members’.

Yeah, bit weird…

“People want a Conservative led council, because we run services better. The Lib Dems are quite extremist, when they get into council they want four day weeks and veganism. Not all of them [are vegan], but too many are.”

“We have local democracy and if people want to do best for their communities, they’ll have to work out what the right combination for a coalition is. But I’ve said it before – if people want lower council tax, they need to be voting Conservative.” | Andrew Griffith