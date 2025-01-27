By popular demand, Lidl has unveiled a ‘Human Pet Bed’, giving fans of the growing TikTok trend the purr-fect place to snuggle up after a long day with their pets.

In recent weeks Silentnight Cosy Cuddles Snuggle Pod’s have seen a 53 per cent increase in searches as the nation becomes more and more inspired by their furry friends.

Research also revealed that two thirds of pet owners would rather snuggle up with their dog or cat than their partner. The Silentnight Cosy Cuddles Snuggle Pod can satisfy Brits’ cravings to curl up with their furry companions this winter.

The pet bed comes fitted with a removable cover, machine washable fabric and waterproof material.

The Snuggle Pod human pet bed from Silentnight will be available to buy in Lidl from Thursday January 30 (Lidl)

Lidl’s Silentnight Cosy Cuddles Snuggle Pod will be available to purchase from their much-loved middle aisle from Thursday 30th January, for a bargain price of just £69.99, while stocks last.

