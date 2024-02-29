As part of the continued celebration of its season, which has already given us a grapefruit tree at Kings Cross Station, Florida Grapefruit has partnered with the excellent restaurant Wild by Tart in Belgravia to create a delicious limited-edition dish to run on its menu from 20th February to 12th March.

This is a Florida Grapefruit Posset with Florida Grapefruit Jelly and Fennel Milk Meringue which aims to combine the sweet and refreshing flavours of the citrus fruit with the subtle scent of the fennel milk meringue. Offering a variety of flavours and textures, the elegant dessert is set to highlight Florida Grapefruit’s sweet and delicious flavour. Having tasted it as part of a special one-off grapefruit menu at Wild by Tart I can confirm that they have succeeded.

The menu also included a ceviche, with the acidity of the grapefruit perfectly curing the fish, and a pork with grapefruit dish which was a perfect match – and don’t be surprised about that as, for example, Nadiya Hussain does an excellent port and grapefruit curry. Pork is a meat that works well with lots of fruit, and I think grapefruit is one of the best to use with it. Unfortunately the other two dishes are not on Wild by Tart’s main menu (or at least not yet…) but the grapefruit posset was worth carrying over: the grapefruit just tempers the indulgence of the posset quite subtly.

Lucy Carr-Ellison, Co-Founder of Wild by Tart, comments: “We’re really excited to be partnering with Florida Grapefruit at Wild by Tart to celebrate the fruit being in season. Florida Grapefruit is a really underrated citrus fruit that can be used in a whole host of dishes to add a sweet and zesty flavour to enhance both sweet and savoury recipes.”

“The Florida Grapefruit Posset with Florida Grapefruit Jelly and Fennel Milk Meringue that is running on our menu works perfectly using Florida Grapefruit over regular grapefruit as it is naturally sweeter and juicier, creating a vibrant dish that is bursting with flavour, and we can’t wait for our customers to try it whilst it’s here.”

With the dish just on the menu for three weeks, foodies need to head to Wild by Tart quickly in order to try the limited-edition Florida Grapefruit dessert.

