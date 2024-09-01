Robertson created the global youth organisation alongside David Jones in 2009, setting the stage for what One Young World Summit is all about: bringing together bright, blossoming minds from over 190 countries and more than 250 organisations.

“The value and excitement of thousands of young people being there with some incredibly famous world leaders, but also what we derive from seeing the whole world physically in one place is really … It’s a magic thing, which I always knew was a possibility, but it’s fulfilling to me to actually see the dream come to life,” Kate Robertson shares.

This year’s conference will feature several notable speakers, including singer-songwriter-activist Sir Bob Geldof, environmentalist David Suzuki, and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Tawakkol Karman. Delegates participate in four transformative days of speeches, workshops, and networking. Throughout the summit, these attendees are counseled by influential political, business, and humanitarian leaders.

Montreal’s selection as the host city holds special significance. A vibrant and multicultural city, it’s known for its rich history, culture, and innovation. It also happens to be home to many global organisations, such as the International Civil Aviation Organisation, making it a compelling backdrop for encouraging fresh dialogue and collaboration among fledgling leaders.

The summit’s agenda will address critical global challenges from water scarcity and amplifying Indigenous voices to gender equality in health care, artificial intelligence, and peace and reconciliation. These topics reflect the most pressing issues identified by young people worldwide, according to the nonprofit.

This year’s festivities will further honor Indigenous people through its inaugural Indigenous Day, the day before the summit begins.

“We recognise the importance of engaging and promoting Indigenous and First Nations young leaders,” Kate Robertson said. “In 2023, we announced our Indigenous Young Leaders strategy. After consultation with One Young World ambassadors from Indigenous backgrounds, we launched our Indigenous Council who have been shaping Indigenous Youth Day, including the content and format.”

How One Young World’s Summits Inspire

The summit focuses on actionable outcomes. Once it is over, One Young World ambassadors will return to their workplaces and communities with the means and motivation to make a difference.

One Young World’s impact extends beyond the four-day summit. The organisation’s ambassador projects have positively affected over 50 million lives since 2010. This figure underscores the tangible difference participants can make when given the right platform and support.

The summit’s opening ceremony, set to take place at the iconic Bell Centre, promises to be a spectacular event. Robertson described it as a showcase of “live music, performances, speeches, and a flag ceremony, where delegates will proudly represent their countries and regions.” This grand opening sets the tone for the transformative experiences that follow.

Robertson also touched on the summit’s commitment to sustainability. The main venue, the Montreal Convention Centre, is a carbon-neutral building implementing various eco-friendly initiatives. This choice aligns with One Young World’s focus on addressing climate change and promoting responsible practices.

Robertson emphasised the power of the One Young World network, which continues to grow and thrive between summits. “Last year we had 140 [meetings] around the world,” she notes, highlighting the ongoing engagement of ambassadors across the globe. These regional meetings ensure that the spirit of collaboration and action persists long after the main event concludes.

Robertson revealed plans for future summits too, mentioning Munich in 2025 and potential locations like Doha, Qatar,, and Tokyo for subsequent years. These announcements highlight One Young World’s commitment to international representation and its vision for long-term impact.

Kate Robertson Reflects on Unforgettable Summit Memories

Robertson’s passion for nurturing developing leadership shines through in her reflections on past summits. She recounted memorable moments, such as Queen Rania of Jordan speaking at last year’s summit in Belfast, Ireland.

“Queen Rania addressed the opening ceremony and spoke about Palestine just five days before Oct. 7 [Hamas terror attack on Israel]. It was such an impactful and impassioned plea for peace and progress.,” Kate Robertson recalls.

She says she will also never forget the powerful speech in Bogota, Colombia, in 2017 by former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on peacebuilding, drawing parallels between Colombia’s peace process and the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland.

“His talk on how you get to a point where you can declare the peace, where people are laying down their arms, was literally a 35-minute master class,” Kate Robertson recalls. “I think speeches like that, that have had this immense presence and depth, really do take your breath away and allow young leaders to take forward that knowledge in their own impact work.”

The co-founder’s advice to aspiring change-makers encapsulates the One Young World ethos. “Don’t judge, deliver,” Robertson urges, emphasising the importance of tangible action over criticism. “If you are busy delivering, you don’t have the time and energy to waste by criticising other people.”

She encourages up-and-coming leaders to focus on results and collaboration rather than engaging in unproductive online activism.

As preparations for the Montreal summit continue, Robertson’s vision for One Young World remains clear: to inspire, build, and elevate young leaders who can address global challenges with courage, empathy, and determination. The 2024 summit in Montreal aims to be another milestone in this ongoing journey of empowering youth to shape a better world. While the summit is One Young World’s main event of the year, Kate Robertson wants to reiterate that the work doesn’t end there.

“It’s 365 days a year. And we always say the summit is just four days and then our work is the other 361,” Robertson reveals.