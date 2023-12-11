Footage of a heart-warming gesture has been making the rounds on social media – with people saying the clip has restored their faith in humanity.

A door cam video shows the moment a man travelled from North London to Hertfordshire to drop off a bag that had been lost in a petrol station.

An emotional woman, who talked to him through the camera, couldn’t believe his kindness when he showed up at the door with the bag.

She offered to give him money for making the trip, but he refused, simply saying: “Pay it forward. Just do something nice for the next person.”

Responding to the clip, one person said their faith in humanity had been restored, while another described the man as the “pinnacle of the foundations of a great society. “

“Top bloke and great role model”, a third person said. “Thank you for showing how it should be done.”

Man drives from a petrol station in North London to Hertfordshire to deliver a woman her lost bag, what a gent pic.twitter.com/L2L7MBLujb — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) December 10, 2023

