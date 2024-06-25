Following the news that Julian Assange is set to accept a plea deal to walk free and return to Australia, the Wikileaks founder is being backed for an appearance on I’m A Celebrity.
Assange has been tipped for a stint in the Australian jungle at 6/1 should he want to take on a new celebrity challenge, however his most likely next move looks to be taking up a news editorial position at 6/4 or getting his own TV show at 5/1.
The nature of his previous work has left certain people wondering whether a career as either a politician (6/1) or to work for the Australian government (8/1) would be a more apt destination.
Assange is also 12/1 to appear on Celebrity Big Brother and 33/1 to take part in Strictly Come Dancing or Dancing With The Stars Australia.
Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: “This morning’s news that the infamous whistleblower, Julian Assange, is set to accept a plea deal to walk free has stirred up some speculation on his next career move, with a stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle one of the more wild moves.
“Assange is 6/1 to join a host of other celebrities in the Australian jungle for the next series, whilst an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother is a larger price at 12/1.
“It seems Assange is likeliest to return to what he knows best and take up a news editorial position (6/4), but a slight shift in career to become a politician (6/1) or work for the Australian government (8/1) could be a possibility.”
Julian Assange odds
|Take up a news editorial position
|6/4
|Get his own tv show
|5/1
|Become a politician
|6/1
|Go on I’m a Celebrity
|6/1
|Work for the Australian government
|8/1
|Get his own radio show
|9/1
|Start his own TV news network
|12/1
|Go on Celebrity Big Brother
|12/1
|Go on Strictly Come Dancing or Dancing With The Stars Australia
|33/1
Related: Minister Steve Baker admits Tory campaign going ‘badly’ and polls are ‘worrying’