Following the news that Julian Assange is set to accept a plea deal to walk free and return to Australia, the Wikileaks founder is being backed for an appearance on I’m A Celebrity.

Assange has been tipped for a stint in the Australian jungle at 6/1 should he want to take on a new celebrity challenge, however his most likely next move looks to be taking up a news editorial position at 6/4 or getting his own TV show at 5/1.

The nature of his previous work has left certain people wondering whether a career as either a politician (6/1) or to work for the Australian government (8/1) would be a more apt destination.

Assange is also 12/1 to appear on Celebrity Big Brother and 33/1 to take part in Strictly Come Dancing or Dancing With The Stars Australia.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: “This morning’s news that the infamous whistleblower, Julian Assange, is set to accept a plea deal to walk free has stirred up some speculation on his next career move, with a stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle one of the more wild moves.

“Assange is 6/1 to join a host of other celebrities in the Australian jungle for the next series, whilst an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother is a larger price at 12/1.

“It seems Assange is likeliest to return to what he knows best and take up a news editorial position (6/4), but a slight shift in career to become a politician (6/1) or work for the Australian government (8/1) could be a possibility.”

Julian Assange odds

Take up a news editorial position 6/4 Get his own tv show 5/1 Become a politician 6/1 Go on I’m a Celebrity 6/1 Work for the Australian government 8/1 Get his own radio show 9/1 Start his own TV news network 12/1 Go on Celebrity Big Brother 12/1 Go on Strictly Come Dancing or Dancing With The Stars Australia 33/1

