Britain’s favourite sweets have been revealed as researchers put the debate over which brand is the true king of the confectionary isle to bed.
From old classics such as Rhubarb and custards to the modern Tangfastics, the UK has long been awash with sweet choices, but which one is officially the best?
That is the question that researchers at Perspectus Global set out to resolve once and for all.
Taking 40 sweet brands and ranking them from best to worst, the study has finally lifted the lid on what the nation’s favourite sweet treat officially is, with Jelly Babies coming in first place.
With a hard shell and soft centre, Britain’s favourite confectionary was invented 160 years ago, proving to be an oldie but a goodie.
It was voted the best treat by 65 per cent of Brits, namely because it makes people nostalgic for their childhood.
The UK’s favourite sweets:
- Jelly Babies 65 per cent
Fruit Pastilles 62 per cent
Wine Gums 60 per cent
Cola Bottles 59 per cent
Werther’s Originals 59 per cent
Skittles 58 per cent
Starburst 57 per cent
Liquorice Allsorts 57 per cent
Tangfastics 57 per cent
Rhubarb and custards 56 per cent
Jelly Tots 56 per cent
Fruit Gums 55 per cent
Love Hearts 54 per cent
Dolly Mix 53 per cent
Lemon Sherberts 53 per cent
Pear Drops 53 per cent
Turkish Delight 52 per cent
Maoam Stripes 52 per cent
Kola cubes 52 per cent
Daim bars (formerly Dime) 52 per cent
Black Jacks 52 per cent
Toffee Bonbons 52 per cent
Tunnocks Snowballs 51 per cent
Drumstick Squashies 51 per cent
Drumstick Lollies 51 per cent
Polos 50 per cent
Fruit-tella 50 per cent
Tic Tacs 50 per cent
Flying saucers 49 per cent
Mentos 45 per cent
Coming in a close second behind Jelly Babies is Fruit Pastilles — another fruit flavoured gummy — which is adored by 62 per cent of Brits.
Wine Gums came third (60 per cent), while the classic Haribo Cola Bottles are in fourth place.
Rounding out the top five is Werther’s Originals, with the creamy hard-boiled sweet being a favourite for 59 per cent per cent of Brits also — tying it with Cola Bottles.
