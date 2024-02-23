Britain’s favourite sweets have been revealed as researchers put the debate over which brand is the true king of the confectionary isle to bed.

From old classics such as Rhubarb and custards to the modern Tangfastics, the UK has long been awash with sweet choices, but which one is officially the best?

That is the question that researchers at Perspectus Global set out to resolve once and for all.

Taking 40 sweet brands and ranking them from best to worst, the study has finally lifted the lid on what the nation’s favourite sweet treat officially is, with Jelly Babies coming in first place.

With a hard shell and soft centre, Britain’s favourite confectionary was invented 160 years ago, proving to be an oldie but a goodie.

It was voted the best treat by 65 per cent of Brits, namely because it makes people nostalgic for their childhood.

The UK’s favourite sweets:

Jelly Babies 65 per cent

Fruit Pastilles 62 per cent

Wine Gums 60 per cent

Cola Bottles 59 per cent

Werther’s Originals 59 per cent

Skittles 58 per cent

Starburst 57 per cent

Liquorice Allsorts 57 per cent

Tangfastics 57 per cent

Rhubarb and custards 56 per cent

Jelly Tots 56 per cent

Fruit Gums 55 per cent

Love Hearts 54 per cent

Dolly Mix 53 per cent

Lemon Sherberts 53 per cent

Pear Drops 53 per cent

Turkish Delight 52 per cent

Maoam Stripes 52 per cent

Kola cubes 52 per cent

Daim bars (formerly Dime) 52 per cent

Black Jacks 52 per cent

Toffee Bonbons 52 per cent

Tunnocks Snowballs 51 per cent

Drumstick Squashies 51 per cent

Drumstick Lollies 51 per cent

Polos 50 per cent

Fruit-tella 50 per cent

Tic Tacs 50 per cent

Flying saucers 49 per cent

Mentos 45 per cent

Coming in a close second behind Jelly Babies is Fruit Pastilles — another fruit flavoured gummy — which is adored by 62 per cent of Brits.

Wine Gums came third (60 per cent), while the classic Haribo Cola Bottles are in fourth place.

Rounding out the top five is Werther’s Originals, with the creamy hard-boiled sweet being a favourite for 59 per cent per cent of Brits also — tying it with Cola Bottles.

