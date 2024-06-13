The increasing shift toward digital transformation in recent years has significantly changed how individuals use digital devices and access the Internet and social media. For instance, a previous post highlights the trend of increased screen time, especially among the youth, and its consequences on mental health. As Gen Z individuals spend at least three hours longer on social media than their Millennial counterparts, they can be more vulnerable to increased feelings of anxiety, depression, and body image issues.

However, besides mental health concerns, prolonged screen time — regardless of age — has also been linked to eye health problems. Research shows that because digital screen use can alter blinking dynamics by reducing blink rate and completeness, it can increase the dryness on the surface of the eye. Over time, reduced and incomplete blinking can contribute to the development of dry eye disease (DED), a condition becoming increasingly prevalent in the UK. This entails a closer look at the diagnosis rates of DED in the country and how the condition can be prevented and managed through proper vision care.

Dry eye disease becomes more prevalent

While it’s mainly characterised by ocular surface dryness and inflammation, dry eye disease (DED) symptoms can vary widely, ranging from physical pain and discomfort to visual disturbances like fluctuating and blurry vision. Research published in the Contact Lens Journal reveals that the prevalence of DED in the UK is approximately one-third (32.1%) of the population.

This prevalence aligns with global diagnosis rates for DED, with gender, the presence of ocular diseases, and short sleep duration being some of the known risk factors. Such findings point to helpful preventative and management measures, as highlighted by the vision care tips in the next section.

Prevention and management through vision care

Considering digital screen use has been associated with ocular dryness, individuals can reduce the risk of developing DED by protecting their eyes while using electronics like computers, phones, and tablets. One way to do this is by wearing blue light glasses, designed to filter high-energy visible blue-violet light emitted by digital displays. Glasses Direct explains that these glasses can reduce glare and increase contrast, thereby encouraging users to blink and moisturise the eye’s tear film. The optical retailer offers glasses wearers the choice between BlueReflect lenses for visual comfort and KODAK UVBlue Lens for improved colour recognition and depth perception.

Meanwhile, artificial tears or eye drops are another practical way to manage symptoms of dryness and eye fatigue. For instance, Théa Pharmaceuticals’s TheaLipid eye drops are designed to restore the lipid layer — which is otherwise crucial to treating 86% of dry eye disease cases — through its three-in-one formula of natural soybean phospholipids, medium-chain triglycerides, and glycerol. This preservative-free dry eye care can also relieve symptoms such as grittiness, tiredness, redness, and irritation after 14 days of use, with a recommended one or two drops in the morning and/or evening. While the TheaLipid formulation is suitable for contact lens wearers, it is best to consult with a qualified eye care professional before applying any product to your dry eyes.

Lastly, the NHS recommends taking regular breaks when using digital screens, with the time spent blinking repeatedly and drinking water to reintroduce moisture on the surface and tear film of the eyes. By incorporating these habits into their daily life, individuals can address the risk and development of dry eye disease and ensure long-term vision health.