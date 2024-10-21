Like him or loathe him, there’s no doubting the credentials of Gordon Ramsay and, when he talks about the restaurant industry, we should listen.

The decorated chef and very angry man, who has been awarded 17 Michelin stars throughout his career, has now given us a pretty handy bit of advice to follow the next time we’re at a restaurant.

In a past interview, the TV personality has let us in on some industry knowledge, revealing the part of the menu that you should never order from.

Speaking to the Town & Country, Ramsay said customers should always be cautious when it comes to the soup of the day option, noting that it will most likely be ingredients from yesterday’s ‘specials’ menu.

“Ask what yesterday’s soup du jour was before today’s special,” he told the publication. “It may be the case that it’s the soup du month.”

In a separate interview with The Mail, the 57-year-old suggested that customers should steer clear of the specials altogether: “Specials are there to disappear throughout the evening. When they list 10 specials that’s not special.”

A final suggestion from Ramsay is less about what to avoid and more about who to ask about your food. The simple answer is to ask your server.

“It depends on the restaurant, but servers tend to taste most of the dishes on the menu and can give you insight into what the chef has added and what the locals have,” he explained, as he claimed he’s been given a lot of “great recommendations” from servers.

Related: Greggs to open champagne bar selling £75-a-glass bubbly