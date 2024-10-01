Taylor Swift might be the most popular musician on the planet, but not everyone is a fan of her music.

And some want to make their dislike of the popstar known.

One man in the US decided to spend thousands of dollars on a signed Taylor Swift guitar at auction, only to then smash it with a hammer in front of everyone.

The guitar-destruction took place at an event known as the Ellis County Wild Game Dinner in Waxahachie, Texas, on Saturday (September 28).

The Ellis County Wild Game Dinner says on its website that it is an organisation which aims to ‘support agricultural and rural education to the youth of Ellis County.’ It does this by offering ‘scholarships, animal and ag mechanics project grants, and purchasing projects at Elllis County Youth Expo.’

So, to raise some money for these projects and its work, the organisation held a charity auction. One of the high ticket items was an acoustic guitar signed by Love Story songstress Taylor Swift.

The guitar was adorned with loads of images from her recent Eras tour, and there are no doubt plenty of fans out there who would have given an arm and a leg to get their hands on the instrument.

If you’re one of these people, then maybe look away now.

A post on TikTok explained that the man who eventually snapped up the guitar in the auction paid $3,200 (£2,390).

But when he stood up to collect his purchase, he was also handed a hammer, which he promptly started destroying the guitar with.

Now, a quick look at the footage – and the fact its filmed in Texas – will probably give you a good idea of how this lot might vote in the US presidential election later this year, and many have suggested that the destruction of the signed guitar might be a protest against Swift’s recent endorsement of Kamala Harris.

But no matter what his motives are, plenty of people have revelled in the anti-Swift protest, with some describing it as “awesome” and “money well spent.”

Others were sure that Swift, who is a billionaire, probably wouldn’t be too fussed if she did somehow stumble across the video, and pointed out the man had just dropped $3,200 to hit a guitar with a hammer.

“Seems like a drop in the ocean to a woman worth $1.2 billion dollars,” one wrote.

Another said: “You think she cares who lost 3,200 dollars.”

A third added: “Love that she’s living in all their heads.”