Elon Musk’s latest desperate attempt to get the attention of Taylor Swift follows a sad pattern that has been going on for years, much to the chagrin of the world’s richest man.

Swift, 34, took to Instagram to endorse Kamala Harris for president following the live TV debate in Philadelphia.

The singer, who wrapped up the European leg of her Eras Tour last month, signed her post “Childless Cat Lady”, in reference to comments made by Mr Trump’s running mate JD Vance in 2021 but which resurfaced recently.

She said: “If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most.

Sharing a picture of herself holding her cat Benjamin Button, from last year’s Time magazine shoot when the publication named her their person of the year, she wrote: “Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight.

“As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

Responding to the post on X, Musk threw his dummy out of the pram with the most petulant tweet of 2024.

“Fine Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life”, he posted.

It’s not the first time the Tesla man has tried to get her attention – and unfortunately for him, he has not been having much luck!

Elon has been trying to get Taylor Swift’s attention for years and to my knowledge she has never publicly acknowledged he exists pic.twitter.com/H3uckBMnUU — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) September 11, 2024

