An airline has announced it will be serving doner kebabs on its flights next year.

For many of us, doner kebabs will bring back memories of boozy nights out and feeling slightly worse for wear.

But soon, the taste and smell of nondescript meat and garlic mayo could be a signifier of the start of a week of sun, sand and luxury.

From January 1, 2025, doner kebab will be served to passengers on Turkish leisure airline Corendon Airlines, on flights between Germany and Turkey.

The Turkish dish will cost £6.60 (€8) on their flights, according to Türkiye Today.

The airline will also offer ayran, a cold, savoury yogurt drink popular in Turkey.

According to German newspaper Bild, Corendon will become the “first airline to serve doner in an airplane.”

Whilst the dish will at first only be available on flights between Germany and Turkey, Corendon does operate flights out of seven major UK airports, including Gatwick, Manchester, and Birmingham.

So, it might not be long before Brits will be able to enjoy a doner kebab to kick-start their holiday (or to help recover on the flight back).

Atilay Batu, Corendon Airlines’ Deputy General Manager of Operations, said: “We’ve signed a new agreement with a local company in Germany.

“Our thought process was simple—what do people in Germany eat the most? Turkish doner stands out significantly.

“Both our Turkish and German passengers love it, so, we decided to offer doner on flights originating from Germany.

“They make it exceptionally well; I’ve tried it myself and loved it.

“I’m confident our passengers will be delighted with this new offering.”

Whilst the doner kebab has its origins in Turkey, few nations have adopted it as one of their own more than the UK.

According to the British Kebab Awards, the industry contributes over £2.8bn annually to the British economy, with an estimated 1.3m kebabs sold every day across the country.

