Domino’s is bringing a different festive cheer to Christmas dinner tables this year with the launch of their own Garlic & Herb stuffing.

The pizza company have taken their iconic Garlic and Herb Dip and transformed that irresistible flavour into a stuffing form.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Ella Vaday was on hand to showcase the delights of the new product in a promotional video posted to the company’s Instagram page, in which she adopted the look and mannerisms of TV chef Nigella Lawson.

With Garlic & Herb being a fan favourite and new research revealing that stuffing is one in four (23%) Brits’ favourite part of Christmas dinner – and a whopping three quarters (76%) considering it essential – Domino’s has combined the two into this dish to launch the limited-edition treat. It’s the perfect gift to festive feasters, with a subtle garlicky twist for this year’s dinner table!

Whether you’re tucking into a tasty turkey or perfecting potatoes, it’s important not to forget about the other dishes which bring flavour to the table.

Over a third of Brits (36%) would say that without stuffing, they are not being served a proper Christmas dinner, and what’s more, nearly a fifth (16%) would turn down a Christmas meal if their favourite dish wasn’t on the table.

Garlic & Herb Stuffing is here to satisfy cravings while also adding flavour, as a staggering 4 million Brits went as far to say they would eat Garlic & Herb dip with their Christmas dinner to ensure they are getting a hit of their favourite condiment.

Domino’s are now giving garlic and herb lovers the chance to win a bag of their limited edition new stuffing.

There are apparently only 50 bags of the coveted product left, and all you have to do to enter is follow them on Instagram, like this post and tag a mate who is as obsessed with the flavour as you are.

You’ll have to be quick, as the giveaway closes Monday 9 December at midnight. More T&C’s can be found here.

